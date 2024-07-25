Kataria Industries Ltd Summary

Kataria Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as Kataria Industries Private Limited as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 11, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Kataria Industries Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior dated December 20, 2023.The Company is manufacturing and supply of Low Relaxation Pre-Stressed Concrete (LRPC) Strands and Steel Wires, Post-tensioning (PT) Anchorage System (Anchor Cone, Anchor Head and Wedges), HDPE Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) Sheathing Ducts, Couplers and Aluminium Conductors. Their wide variety of products are utilized in various sectors including Infrastructure, Roads - Bridges & Flyovers, Metros, Railways, High Rise Buildings, Atomic Reactors, LNG Tanks, Power Transmission & Distribution Lines etc. These products are certified by ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems. The Company has 2 manufacturing plants, both are situated at Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The Company was incorporated in 2004 to engage in the manufacturing and supply of all kinds of ingots, including those made of iron, steel, copper, bronze, aluminum and other ferrous and non-ferrous materials, as well as drawing of wires, pipes and tubes made from them, along with various plastic products. Initially, it had two separate division, namely the Plastic Division and the Wind Mill Division.In 2004-05, the Company established Wire Manufacturing plant; commenced Plastic Division Business in 2006-07; stated Windmill Division in 2007-08. Later in 2013-14, the Plastic and Wind Mill Division got demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger effective from October 01, 2013. The Company further initiated in manufacturing of LRPC Strands in 2017-18. In F.Y. 2019-20, it expanded Wire Division capacity to 19,830 MT from the existing capacity of 7,830 MT. Subsequently, in 2021-22, it further expanded capacity to 38,000 MT; further started production of Post-tensioning Anchorage and SWC Sheathing Duct & Coupler which are used along-with LRPC Steel Strands. In 2022-23, it acquired a wind farm of 0.80 MW located at Karnawad (Village), for manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh. It had acquired two commercial properties in April 2023 and January 2023 in Surat and Vadodara, Gujarat respectively.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Fresh Issue of 91,50,000 Equity Shares.