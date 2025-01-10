Kataria Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.85
2.64
2.64
2.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.02
33.2
25.42
18.04
Net Worth
45.87
35.84
28.06
20.68
Minority Interest
Debt
63.37
106.96
91.42
79.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.16
1.38
2.32
0.76
Total Liabilities
112.4
144.18
121.8
100.82
Fixed Assets
43.2
37.26
34.41
28.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
65.02
101.81
84.55
69.96
Inventories
14.63
37.59
33.42
20.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.72
53.94
44.57
47.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.32
16.7
12.63
9.38
Sundry Creditors
-3.41
-3.04
-3.27
-4.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.24
-3.38
-2.8
-2.89
Cash
4.16
5.1
2.84
2.73
Total Assets
112.4
144.19
121.8
100.81
