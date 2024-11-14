Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 04, 2025.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kataria Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024.Board approved the proposal toacquire the business undertaking pertaining to the Wire Division ( Undertaking ) owned by Ratlam Wires Private Limited (the Seller ), situated at Ratlam in the State of Madhya Pradesh, on a slump sale basis Read Less

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024