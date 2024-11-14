iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 04, 2025.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 06, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Kataria Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting22 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024.Board approved the proposal toacquire the business undertaking pertaining to the Wire Division ( Undertaking ) owned by Ratlam Wires Private Limited (the Seller ), situated at Ratlam in the State of Madhya Pradesh, on a slump sale basis Read Less
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 08, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Kataria Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

