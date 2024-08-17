iifl-logo-icon 1
Innoventive Industries Ltd Share Price

5.6
(4.67%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Innoventive Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

5.6

Prev. Close

5.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.6

Day's Low

5.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-138.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Innoventive Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Innoventive Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innoventive Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:46 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.40%

Non-Promoter- 41.38%

Institutions: 41.38%

Non-Institutions: 14.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innoventive Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

59.64

59.64

59.64

59.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-400.21

-225.24

-7.06

420.98

Net Worth

-340.57

-165.6

52.58

480.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

335.21

341.96

386.46

638.49

yoy growth (%)

-1.97

-11.51

-39.47

0.03

Raw materials

-232

-253.84

-457.09

-368.97

As % of sales

69.2

74.23

118.27

57.78

Employee costs

-27.14

-27.08

-29.25

-30.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-174.92

-225.16

-438.88

73.28

Depreciation

-62.87

-68.47

-36.09

-35.66

Tax paid

-0.04

11.68

4.22

-16.76

Working capital

-18.85

-36.22

-383.43

369.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.97

-11.51

-39.47

0.03

Op profit growth

-245.26

-97.25

-357.01

3.08

EBIT growth

-44.16

-77.36

-305.04

12.82

Net profit growth

-18.03

-50.88

-869.02

-20.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

473.31

473.69

474.17

540.2

823.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

473.31

473.69

474.17

540.2

823.72

Other Operating Income

0.79

0.82

8.55

18.26

15.97

Other Income

8.22

8.07

5.79

117.11

7.21

View Annually Results

Innoventive Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innoventive Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chandu Chavan

Independent Director

Pournima Gadiya

Independent Director

Rajendra Gaikwad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innoventive Industries Ltd

Summary

Innoventive Industries Ltd is a multi-product company catering to applications in diverse sectors such as automobile, boiler & heat exchangers, energy, oil and general engineering. The company specializes in processing various types of steel, faster development cycles, flexible production systems, effective supply chain management for efficient delivery and capability to make tubular transformations. They have six manufacturing facilities located across Pune and Silvassa.The company operates in three divisions, namely Tube, Sheet and Auto Products with manufacturing facilities and warehouses at strategic locations. They offer wide portfolio of products such as Electric Resistance Welded tubes (ERW)and Cold Drawn Electric Welded Tubes (CEW), also known as Drawn over Mandrel (DOM) tubes, strips and auto assemblies.The company has five subsidiaries, namely, Arihant Auto Components Pvt Ltd, Arihant Steel and Metal Wires Pvt Ltd, Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Forgings Private Ltd and Seven Star Electrodes Pvt Ltd. The company market their products domestically and also exported to 10 countries across the globe. In USA, they sell their CEW tubes under the brand of ARIDOM through a long term arrangement with Salem Steel North America, LLC. The companys major customers include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Thermax Ltd, John Deere India, Sundram Industries Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Alstom Projects Ltd.Innoventive Industries Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1991 as
Read More

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.