SectorSteel
Open₹5.6
Prev. Close₹5.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.6
Day's Low₹5.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-138.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
59.64
59.64
59.64
59.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-400.21
-225.24
-7.06
420.98
Net Worth
-340.57
-165.6
52.58
480.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
335.21
341.96
386.46
638.49
yoy growth (%)
-1.97
-11.51
-39.47
0.03
Raw materials
-232
-253.84
-457.09
-368.97
As % of sales
69.2
74.23
118.27
57.78
Employee costs
-27.14
-27.08
-29.25
-30.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-174.92
-225.16
-438.88
73.28
Depreciation
-62.87
-68.47
-36.09
-35.66
Tax paid
-0.04
11.68
4.22
-16.76
Working capital
-18.85
-36.22
-383.43
369.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.97
-11.51
-39.47
0.03
Op profit growth
-245.26
-97.25
-357.01
3.08
EBIT growth
-44.16
-77.36
-305.04
12.82
Net profit growth
-18.03
-50.88
-869.02
-20.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
473.31
473.69
474.17
540.2
823.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
473.31
473.69
474.17
540.2
823.72
Other Operating Income
0.79
0.82
8.55
18.26
15.97
Other Income
8.22
8.07
5.79
117.11
7.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chandu Chavan
Independent Director
Pournima Gadiya
Independent Director
Rajendra Gaikwad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innoventive Industries Ltd
Summary
Innoventive Industries Ltd is a multi-product company catering to applications in diverse sectors such as automobile, boiler & heat exchangers, energy, oil and general engineering. The company specializes in processing various types of steel, faster development cycles, flexible production systems, effective supply chain management for efficient delivery and capability to make tubular transformations. They have six manufacturing facilities located across Pune and Silvassa.The company operates in three divisions, namely Tube, Sheet and Auto Products with manufacturing facilities and warehouses at strategic locations. They offer wide portfolio of products such as Electric Resistance Welded tubes (ERW)and Cold Drawn Electric Welded Tubes (CEW), also known as Drawn over Mandrel (DOM) tubes, strips and auto assemblies.The company has five subsidiaries, namely, Arihant Auto Components Pvt Ltd, Arihant Steel and Metal Wires Pvt Ltd, Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Forgings Private Ltd and Seven Star Electrodes Pvt Ltd. The company market their products domestically and also exported to 10 countries across the globe. In USA, they sell their CEW tubes under the brand of ARIDOM through a long term arrangement with Salem Steel North America, LLC. The companys major customers include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Thermax Ltd, John Deere India, Sundram Industries Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Alstom Projects Ltd.Innoventive Industries Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1991 as
