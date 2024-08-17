Summary

Innoventive Industries Ltd is a multi-product company catering to applications in diverse sectors such as automobile, boiler & heat exchangers, energy, oil and general engineering. The company specializes in processing various types of steel, faster development cycles, flexible production systems, effective supply chain management for efficient delivery and capability to make tubular transformations. They have six manufacturing facilities located across Pune and Silvassa.The company operates in three divisions, namely Tube, Sheet and Auto Products with manufacturing facilities and warehouses at strategic locations. They offer wide portfolio of products such as Electric Resistance Welded tubes (ERW)and Cold Drawn Electric Welded Tubes (CEW), also known as Drawn over Mandrel (DOM) tubes, strips and auto assemblies.The company has five subsidiaries, namely, Arihant Auto Components Pvt Ltd, Arihant Steel and Metal Wires Pvt Ltd, Saicon Steels Pvt Ltd, Sankalp Forgings Private Ltd and Seven Star Electrodes Pvt Ltd. The company market their products domestically and also exported to 10 countries across the globe. In USA, they sell their CEW tubes under the brand of ARIDOM through a long term arrangement with Salem Steel North America, LLC. The companys major customers include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Thermax Ltd, John Deere India, Sundram Industries Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Alstom Projects Ltd.Innoventive Industries Ltd was incorporated on August 22, 1991 as

