Innoventive Industries Ltd Key Ratios

5.6
(4.67%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.7

-13.56

-32.6

7.56

Op profit growth

-116.48

-94.61

-319.18

69.5

EBIT growth

-41.81

-75.63

-284.89

80.43

Net profit growth

-32.28

-36.28

-855.98

-20.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.86

-5.15

-82.71

25.43

EBIT margin

-11.64

-19.67

-69.8

25.44

Net profit margin

-43.68

-63.41

-86.02

7.66

RoCE

-5.02

-7.93

-27.03

15.91

RoNW

14.33

69.85

-43.66

3.3

RoA

-4.71

-6.39

-8.32

1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

11.64

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-46.27

-64.04

-88.1

3.47

Book value per share

-77.77

-43.41

6.68

85.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

9.01

P/CEPS

-0.09

-0.18

-0.14

30.22

P/B

-0.05

-0.27

1.94

1.22

EV/EBIDTA

107.15

-71.27

-3.32

6.3

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

10.96

Tax payout

-1.31

-3.53

-1.83

-27.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

77.15

97.19

148.63

84.62

Inventory days

99.64

105.09

155.74

123.88

Creditor days

-37.04

-57.75

-29.76

-49.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.35

0.55

3.15

-1.85

Net debt / equity

-3.04

-4.97

26.85

1.9

Net debt / op. profit

345.04

-51.79

-2.31

4.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.18

-71.47

-110.46

-55.07

Employee costs

-9.58

-10.07

-9.81

-6.24

Other costs

-17.36

-23.61

-62.42

-13.24

