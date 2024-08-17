Innoventive Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
249.6
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
249.6
Other Operating Income
1.72
Other Income
-3.46
Total Income
247.86
Total Expenditure
203.64
PBIDT
44.22
Interest
12.18
PBDT
32.04
Depreciation
5.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
7.12
Deferred Tax
-7.2
Reported Profit After Tax
26.56
Minority Interest After NP
1.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
25.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
41.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,41,24,972
Public Shareholding (%)
34.4
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,50,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.93
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.61
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,66,87,377
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.07
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
64.99
PBIDTM(%)
17.71
PBDTM(%)
12.83
PATM(%)
10.64
