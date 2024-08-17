iifl-logo-icon 1
Innoventive Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

5.6
(4.67%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

249.6

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

249.6

Other Operating Income

1.72

Other Income

-3.46

Total Income

247.86

Total Expenditure

203.64

PBIDT

44.22

Interest

12.18

PBDT

32.04

Depreciation

5.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

7.12

Deferred Tax

-7.2

Reported Profit After Tax

26.56

Minority Interest After NP

1.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

25.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

25.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

41.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,41,24,972

Public Shareholding (%)

34.4

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,50,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0.93

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.61

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,66,87,377

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99.07

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

64.99

PBIDTM(%)

17.71

PBDTM(%)

12.83

PATM(%)

10.64

