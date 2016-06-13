iifl-logo-icon 1
Innoventive Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.6
(4.67%)
Jun 13, 2016

Innoventive Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-174.92

-225.16

-438.88

73.28

Depreciation

-62.87

-68.47

-36.09

-35.66

Tax paid

-0.04

11.68

4.22

-16.76

Working capital

-18.85

-36.22

-383.43

369.16

Other operating items

Operating

-256.69

-318.17

-854.17

390.01

Capital expenditure

31.29

5.01

116.72

69.1

Free cash flow

-225.4

-313.16

-737.45

459.11

Equity raised

-450.47

-18.81

848.57

740.71

Investing

0

12.61

-2.89

12.14

Financing

261.28

468.67

310.15

546.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.96

Net in cash

-414.6

149.29

418.37

1,764.65

