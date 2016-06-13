Innoventive Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-174.92
-225.16
-438.88
73.28
Depreciation
-62.87
-68.47
-36.09
-35.66
Tax paid
-0.04
11.68
4.22
-16.76
Working capital
-18.85
-36.22
-383.43
369.16
Other operating items
Operating
-256.69
-318.17
-854.17
390.01
Capital expenditure
31.29
5.01
116.72
69.1
Free cash flow
-225.4
-313.16
-737.45
459.11
Equity raised
-450.47
-18.81
848.57
740.71
Investing
0
12.61
-2.89
12.14
Financing
261.28
468.67
310.15
546.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.96
Net in cash
-414.6
149.29
418.37
1,764.65
