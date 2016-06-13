iifl-logo-icon 1
Innoventive Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.6
(4.67%)
Jun 13, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

335.21

341.96

386.46

638.49

yoy growth (%)

-1.97

-11.51

-39.47

0.03

Raw materials

-232

-253.84

-457.09

-368.97

As % of sales

69.2

74.23

118.27

57.78

Employee costs

-27.14

-27.08

-29.25

-30.3

As % of sales

8.09

7.92

7.56

4.74

Other costs

-59.58

-72.38

-313.06

-78.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.77

21.16

81

12.3

Operating profit

16.48

-11.35

-412.94

160.66

OPM

4.91

-3.31

-106.85

25.16

Depreciation

-62.87

-68.47

-36.09

-35.66

Interest expense

-132.42

-149.05

-102.59

-90.71

Other income

3.88

3.7

112.74

38.99

Profit before tax

-174.92

-225.16

-438.88

73.28

Taxes

-0.04

11.68

4.22

-16.76

Tax rate

0.02

-5.19

-0.96

-22.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-174.97

-213.48

-434.65

56.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-174.97

-213.48

-434.65

56.52

yoy growth (%)

-18.03

-50.88

-869.02

-20.39

NPM

-52.19

-62.42

-112.46

8.85

