Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
335.21
341.96
386.46
638.49
yoy growth (%)
-1.97
-11.51
-39.47
0.03
Raw materials
-232
-253.84
-457.09
-368.97
As % of sales
69.2
74.23
118.27
57.78
Employee costs
-27.14
-27.08
-29.25
-30.3
As % of sales
8.09
7.92
7.56
4.74
Other costs
-59.58
-72.38
-313.06
-78.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.77
21.16
81
12.3
Operating profit
16.48
-11.35
-412.94
160.66
OPM
4.91
-3.31
-106.85
25.16
Depreciation
-62.87
-68.47
-36.09
-35.66
Interest expense
-132.42
-149.05
-102.59
-90.71
Other income
3.88
3.7
112.74
38.99
Profit before tax
-174.92
-225.16
-438.88
73.28
Taxes
-0.04
11.68
4.22
-16.76
Tax rate
0.02
-5.19
-0.96
-22.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-174.97
-213.48
-434.65
56.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-174.97
-213.48
-434.65
56.52
yoy growth (%)
-18.03
-50.88
-869.02
-20.39
NPM
-52.19
-62.42
-112.46
8.85
