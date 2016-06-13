Innoventive Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
59.64
59.64
59.64
59.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-400.21
-225.24
-7.06
420.98
Net Worth
-340.57
-165.6
52.58
480.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1,254.03
1,147.21
960.28
825.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
81.43
63.21
Total Liabilities
913.46
981.61
1,094.29
1,369.78
Fixed Assets
577.67
608.28
678.44
608.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.85
71.85
59.24
62.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
74.77
5.19
Networking Capital
256.16
286.65
262.5
670.84
Inventories
63.73
52.41
57.34
190.46
Inventory Days
69.39
55.93
54.15
108.87
Sundry Debtors
31.63
60.49
134.29
265.04
Debtor Days
34.44
64.56
126.83
151.51
Other Current Assets
240.78
255.21
187.43
326.73
Sundry Creditors
-24.3
-30.05
-76.14
-44.99
Creditor Days
26.45
32.07
71.91
25.71
Other Current Liabilities
-55.68
-51.41
-40.42
-66.4
Cash
7.78
14.83
19.35
22.98
Total Assets
913.46
981.61
1,094.3
1,369.77
