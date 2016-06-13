To the Members of Innoventive Industries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Innoventive Industries Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Company has not provided for :

i. Stock of slow and/non -moving of stores, raw materials, semi-finished and finished goods valued at 1,900 Lacs approximately;

ii. Debts and loans/advances due from subsidiary amounting to 3,494.81 Lacs and 1,420.50 respectively

iii. Debts and Loans /advances due from other parties amounting to 1,437.44 Lacs and 4,749.57 Lacs

2. The company has investments in subsidiaries whose net worth has been substantially eroded or is negative which has casted material uncertainty in the continuance of the business of these subsidiaries. However, the dimunition in the value of investment in these subsidiaries aggregating to Rs 1979 Lacs is not provided for.

3. There are un-reconciled net bank balances aggregating 492.47 Lacs for a period exceeding one year which will impact the financial position. We are unable to comment on the ultimate loss which may realize on reconciliation of these balances.

We are unable to comment on ultimate loss which may arise on realization of these balances. Had the above amounts been fully provided for in the year ended March 31, 2016, the loss would have been higher by 15,473.79 Lacs with consequent impact on net worth as on that date

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

a. Note 2.1 in the financial statements which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the Company has incurred a net loss during the current and previous year(s) aggregating to 17,497.17 Lacs and 21,348.26 Lacs respectively, the Company’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date and the company has a net worth of ( 34,056.41 Lacs). These conditions indicate existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Further, the company has defaulted in interest and capital repayment to banks and financial institutions aggregating 17,968.51 Lacs. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said Note.

b. Note 38 in the financial statements, states that the company has regrouped liabilities in excess of one year in other current liabilities instead of trade payables for reasons as detailed in the note. However, there is no financial impact of the same.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

The statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the reviewed year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial period

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a. In case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2016;

b. in case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

c. In case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. The going concern matter described in the Emphasis of Matters paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The legal cases pending against the company are disclosed in Note 27 as on March 31, 2016. However, it may not materially impact its financial position

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For and on behalf of

Bharat J Rughani & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm’s registration number: 101220W

CA Akash Rughani

Partner

Membership number: 139664

Place: Pune

Date: April 26th, 2016

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2016:

1) (a) The Company is in the process of updating the fixed asset register to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. The company has engaged an independent expert for the process.

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

2) a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

b) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account, the impact on which is disclosed in basis of qualified opinion stated above.

3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act during the year. However, the loans already granted to subsidiaries and outstanding as on March 31,2016 is as follows:

Name of Subsidiary Amount (Rs in Lacs) Saicon Steels Private Limited 1420.50

a) The said loans are prejudicial to the interest of the companies as no interest is being recovered from the subsidiaries

b) The schedule of interest and principal repayments have not been stipulated in the resolution for the grant of such loan

c) The entire amount is overdue and ascertained to be irrecoverable as mentioned in the basis of qualification paragraph stated above

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company in respect of products where pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under specified under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We, however, have not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7) a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, following undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lacs) Tax Deducted at Source 30.08 Service Tax 67.86 Eployee State Insurance Corporation 0.08

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8) Based on the audit procedures and the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to various banks and financial institutions. The details are as follows :

a. Overdue installments on term loans including interest and overdue interest on cash credit facilities as on March 31,2016 aggregating 15,015.64 Lacs ranging from 1 days to 336 days

The above defaults exclude defaults from one of the lenders which was not a part of Credit Restructuring scheme sanctioned. 2,952.87 Lacs was outstanding as on March 31,2016 pertaining to the same

Bank wise defaults and outstanding has been detailed in Note 34 to the financial statements.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For and on behalf of

Bharat J Rughani & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm’s registration number: 101220W

CA Akash Rughani

Partner

Membership number: 139664

Place: Pune

Date: April 26th, 2016

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Innoventive Industries Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Innoventive Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2016

• The Company did not have an appropriate internal control system for identification and valuation of slow and non-moving stocks. These could potentially result in material misstatements in the Company’s consumption, inventory and expense account balances.

A ‘material weakness’ is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2016 financial statements of the Company, and these material weakness have affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company we have issued a qualified opinion on the financial statements.

For and on behalf of

Bharat J Rughani & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm’s registration number: 101220W

CA Akash Rughani

Partner

Membership number: 139664

Place: Pune

Date: April 26th, 2016