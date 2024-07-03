iifl-logo-icon 1
209.76
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open221
  • Day's High221
  • 52 Wk High446.25
  • Prev. Close217.42
  • Day's Low209
  • 52 Wk Low 203.55
  • Turnover (lac)34.77
  • P/E31.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.81
  • EPS6.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)397.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

221

Prev. Close

217.42

Turnover(Lac.)

34.77

Day's High

221

Day's Low

209

52 Week's High

446.25

52 Week's Low

203.55

Book Value

95.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

397.76

P/E

31.48

EPS

6.91

Divi. Yield

0

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 26.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.96

14.18

14.18

14.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.82

79.01

57.79

48.49

Net Worth

177.78

93.19

71.97

62.67

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VIBHORE KAUSHIK

Director

VIJAY KUMAR KAUSHIK

Director

VIJAY LAXMI KAUSHIK

Director

PRATIMA SANDHIR

Director

PANKAJ KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd

Summary

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. was originally incorporated as Vibhor Steel Tubes Private Limited a Private Limited Company, dated April 16, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, Company converted from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Delhi on July 07, 2023.The Company are manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of Mild Steel/Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils to various heavy engineering industries in India. Steel pipes and tubes products can be used for many purposes such as steel pipes for frames and shafts, steel pipes for bicycle frames, steel pipes for furniture, CDW pipes for shockers, steel pipes for various structural purposes, steel pipes for various engineering purposes etc. Presently, the Company is into the business of manufacturing of ERW Pipes & Tubes, Galvanized Pipes & Tubes and Crash Barriers.In year 2004, the Mills were made operative with production capacity of 25,000 MTPA; which later on double its production capacity to 60,000 MTPA in 2007. A new Unit I Factory having 8 mill & a new galvanized line was set up in 2008. The Company in 2011, manufactured 90,000 MTPA with help of advanced tube mill imported from Australia and slitting line from USA; it formed a Unit II Factory in Telangana with operative capacity of 96,000 MTPA in 2017 through Tube mill, which was made operative in 2018 at Telangana Unit
Company FAQs

What is the Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹397.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is 31.48 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹203.55 and ₹446.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd?

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.28%, 6 Month at -15.63%, 3 Month at -11.49% and 1 Month at -4.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.48 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 26.40 %

