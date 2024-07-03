Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹221
Prev. Close₹217.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.77
Day's High₹221
Day's Low₹209
52 Week's High₹446.25
52 Week's Low₹203.55
Book Value₹95.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)397.76
P/E31.48
EPS6.91
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.96
14.18
14.18
14.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.82
79.01
57.79
48.49
Net Worth
177.78
93.19
71.97
62.67
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VIBHORE KAUSHIK
Director
VIJAY KUMAR KAUSHIK
Director
VIJAY LAXMI KAUSHIK
Director
PRATIMA SANDHIR
Director
PANKAJ KUMAR
Reports by Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
Summary
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. was originally incorporated as Vibhor Steel Tubes Private Limited a Private Limited Company, dated April 16, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, Company converted from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Delhi on July 07, 2023.The Company are manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of Mild Steel/Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils to various heavy engineering industries in India. Steel pipes and tubes products can be used for many purposes such as steel pipes for frames and shafts, steel pipes for bicycle frames, steel pipes for furniture, CDW pipes for shockers, steel pipes for various structural purposes, steel pipes for various engineering purposes etc. Presently, the Company is into the business of manufacturing of ERW Pipes & Tubes, Galvanized Pipes & Tubes and Crash Barriers.In year 2004, the Mills were made operative with production capacity of 25,000 MTPA; which later on double its production capacity to 60,000 MTPA in 2007. A new Unit I Factory having 8 mill & a new galvanized line was set up in 2008. The Company in 2011, manufactured 90,000 MTPA with help of advanced tube mill imported from Australia and slitting line from USA; it formed a Unit II Factory in Telangana with operative capacity of 96,000 MTPA in 2017 through Tube mill, which was made operative in 2018 at Telangana Unit
Read More
The Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹209.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹397.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is 31.48 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹203.55 and ₹446.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -51.28%, 6 Month at -15.63%, 3 Month at -11.49% and 1 Month at -4.61%.
