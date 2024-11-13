|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter And Half-Year Ended September 30 2024 and other Business Matters. Please find enclosed Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Please find enclosed Revised Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Any other Business. Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Monitoring Agency.
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Any other Business. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.