Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd Board Meeting

202.81
(0.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:53:35 PM

Vibhor Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter And Half-Year Ended September 30 2024 and other Business Matters. Please find enclosed Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Please find enclosed Revised Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Any other Business. Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Monitoring Agency.
Board Meeting7 Mar 202429 Feb 2024
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Any other Business. Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024)

Vibhor Steel: Related News

No Record Found

