Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter And Half-Year Ended September 30 2024 and other Business Matters. Please find enclosed Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Please find enclosed Revised Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other business. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Any other Business. Please find enclosed Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Please find enclosed Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Monitoring Agency.

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024