iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

201.2
(-2.58%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:19:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.96

14.18

14.18

14.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.82

79.01

57.79

48.49

Net Worth

177.78

93.19

71.97

62.67

Minority Interest

Debt

141.55

152.38

127.05

77.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.72

1.85

1.92

0

Total Liabilities

321.05

247.42

200.94

139.69

Fixed Assets

81.09

54.33

49.86

52.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

0.3

0.28

0

Networking Capital

215.55

167.24

129.82

72.18

Inventories

170.88

120.3

101.21

50.51

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

50.94

54.45

44.81

42.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

56.22

39

31.67

9.26

Sundry Creditors

-56.13

-41.62

-42.65

-25.61

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.35

-4.89

-5.22

-4.71

Cash

24.07

25.55

20.99

15.47

Total Assets

321.05

247.42

200.95

139.68

Vibhor Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.