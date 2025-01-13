Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.96
14.18
14.18
14.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.82
79.01
57.79
48.49
Net Worth
177.78
93.19
71.97
62.67
Minority Interest
Debt
141.55
152.38
127.05
77.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.72
1.85
1.92
0
Total Liabilities
321.05
247.42
200.94
139.69
Fixed Assets
81.09
54.33
49.86
52.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0.3
0.28
0
Networking Capital
215.55
167.24
129.82
72.18
Inventories
170.88
120.3
101.21
50.51
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
50.94
54.45
44.81
42.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
56.22
39
31.67
9.26
Sundry Creditors
-56.13
-41.62
-42.65
-25.61
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.35
-4.89
-5.22
-4.71
Cash
24.07
25.55
20.99
15.47
Total Assets
321.05
247.42
200.95
139.68
