Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd Summary

Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd. was originally incorporated as Vibhor Steel Tubes Private Limited a Private Limited Company, dated April 16, 2003 issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Thereafter, Company converted from Private to Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC, Delhi on July 07, 2023.The Company are manufacturers, suppliers and exporters of Mild Steel/Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils to various heavy engineering industries in India. Steel pipes and tubes products can be used for many purposes such as steel pipes for frames and shafts, steel pipes for bicycle frames, steel pipes for furniture, CDW pipes for shockers, steel pipes for various structural purposes, steel pipes for various engineering purposes etc. Presently, the Company is into the business of manufacturing of ERW Pipes & Tubes, Galvanized Pipes & Tubes and Crash Barriers.In year 2004, the Mills were made operative with production capacity of 25,000 MTPA; which later on double its production capacity to 60,000 MTPA in 2007. A new Unit I Factory having 8 mill & a new galvanized line was set up in 2008. The Company in 2011, manufactured 90,000 MTPA with help of advanced tube mill imported from Australia and slitting line from USA; it formed a Unit II Factory in Telangana with operative capacity of 96,000 MTPA in 2017 through Tube mill, which was made operative in 2018 at Telangana Unit.In 2022, Company introduced a Unit -III New Plant in Hisar, Haryana and started production of SS Pipe, which kept increasing the profit simultaneously; it introduced production of 2 new products i.e., Square Pipe and Crash Barriers in 2023. It set up Unit -IV New Plant in Orrisa in 2023.The Company is proposing Public Offer aggregating Rs 66.4 Crores Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.