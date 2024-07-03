iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Ltd Share Price

512
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:45 AM

  • Open512
  • Day's High512
  • 52 Wk High530.4
  • Prev. Close512
  • Day's Low512
  • 52 Wk Low 300
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E44.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.01
  • EPS11.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)940.24
  • Div. Yield0.29
No Records Found

Suraj Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

512

Prev. Close

512

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

512

Day's Low

512

52 Week's High

530.4

52 Week's Low

300

Book Value

71.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

940.24

P/E

44.53

EPS

11.51

Divi. Yield

0.29

Suraj Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 31 Jan, 2024

Suraj Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suraj Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 24.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suraj Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.36

18.36

19.26

19.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

103.3

85.39

72.91

69.88

Net Worth

121.66

103.75

92.17

89.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

343.72

188.38

175.69

179.43

yoy growth (%)

82.46

7.21

-2.08

-13.32

Raw materials

-280.12

-144.8

-124.02

-131.02

As % of sales

81.49

76.86

70.59

73.02

Employee costs

-13.54

-12.25

-13.96

-11.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.6

1.92

1.58

0.94

Depreciation

-7.26

-6.92

-6.65

-6.58

Tax paid

-1.6

-0.54

-0.57

0.46

Working capital

-17.38

-19.28

-14.62

-8.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82.46

7.21

-2.08

-13.32

Op profit growth

-8.85

-20.48

-2.27

5.65

EBIT growth

-4.7

-9.52

4.29

8.37

Net profit growth

118.69

35.26

-27.9

263.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

330.67

366.64

181.54

207.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

330.67

366.64

181.54

207.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.31

5.67

0.44

0.26

Suraj Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suraj Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CFO

Ashok T Shah

Whole-time Director

Gunvant T Shah

Managing Director

Kunal T Shah

Whole-time Director

Shilpa Ben Mangaldas Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maunishkumar S Gandhi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Kanwal Gidwani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Chimanlal Kharandi

Independent Director

Altesh Jayantilal Shah

Independent Director

Jagrutkumar Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suraj Ltd

Summary

Suraj Limited(Earlier known as Suraj Stainless Ltd) was incorporated as private limited company on 20th Jan.94 and subsequently converted into public limited company on 3rd May 95. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ashok T Shah, Mr. Dinesh S Shah and their associates.The company was previously into the business of investment,leasing and finance. After amalgamation with Suraj Stainless Ltd,the business of the company was entirely changed into manufacturing Stainless Steel Welded pipes/Tubes. After amalgamation of Suraj Stainless Ltd. with the company, the company has changed the name of the company from Suraj Finsec Limited to Suraj Stainless Limited.In 2007, the Company established separate manufacturing units like welded pipes/tubes, Seamless Pipes/ tubes. The production of the plant started in 2008. The Company completed cold draw facility of pipes during the year 2008-09.The amalgamation of the Company with Suraj Stainless Limited became effective from 01-04-2009. Through the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 22,55,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of Suraj Limited. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the Companys name was changed from Suraj Stainless Limited to Suraj Limited effective on June, 24, 2011. In 2018, the Company developed a new Electro Polishing Plant for Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes.
Company FAQs

What is the Suraj Ltd share price today?

The Suraj Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹512 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Ltd is ₹940.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suraj Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Ltd is 44.53 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suraj Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Ltd is ₹300 and ₹530.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suraj Ltd?

Suraj Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 63.71%, 3 Month at 16.98% and 1 Month at 26.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suraj Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suraj Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 24.62 %

