SectorSteel
Open₹512
Prev. Close₹512
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹512
Day's Low₹512
52 Week's High₹530.4
52 Week's Low₹300
Book Value₹71.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)940.24
P/E44.53
EPS11.51
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.36
18.36
19.26
19.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.3
85.39
72.91
69.88
Net Worth
121.66
103.75
92.17
89.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
343.72
188.38
175.69
179.43
yoy growth (%)
82.46
7.21
-2.08
-13.32
Raw materials
-280.12
-144.8
-124.02
-131.02
As % of sales
81.49
76.86
70.59
73.02
Employee costs
-13.54
-12.25
-13.96
-11.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.6
1.92
1.58
0.94
Depreciation
-7.26
-6.92
-6.65
-6.58
Tax paid
-1.6
-0.54
-0.57
0.46
Working capital
-17.38
-19.28
-14.62
-8.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82.46
7.21
-2.08
-13.32
Op profit growth
-8.85
-20.48
-2.27
5.65
EBIT growth
-4.7
-9.52
4.29
8.37
Net profit growth
118.69
35.26
-27.9
263.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
330.67
366.64
181.54
207.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
330.67
366.64
181.54
207.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.31
5.67
0.44
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CFO
Ashok T Shah
Whole-time Director
Gunvant T Shah
Managing Director
Kunal T Shah
Whole-time Director
Shilpa Ben Mangaldas Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maunishkumar S Gandhi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Kanwal Gidwani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Chimanlal Kharandi
Independent Director
Altesh Jayantilal Shah
Independent Director
Jagrutkumar Mehta
Reports by Suraj Ltd
Summary
Suraj Limited(Earlier known as Suraj Stainless Ltd) was incorporated as private limited company on 20th Jan.94 and subsequently converted into public limited company on 3rd May 95. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ashok T Shah, Mr. Dinesh S Shah and their associates.The company was previously into the business of investment,leasing and finance. After amalgamation with Suraj Stainless Ltd,the business of the company was entirely changed into manufacturing Stainless Steel Welded pipes/Tubes. After amalgamation of Suraj Stainless Ltd. with the company, the company has changed the name of the company from Suraj Finsec Limited to Suraj Stainless Limited.In 2007, the Company established separate manufacturing units like welded pipes/tubes, Seamless Pipes/ tubes. The production of the plant started in 2008. The Company completed cold draw facility of pipes during the year 2008-09.The amalgamation of the Company with Suraj Stainless Limited became effective from 01-04-2009. Through the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 22,55,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of Suraj Limited. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the Companys name was changed from Suraj Stainless Limited to Suraj Limited effective on June, 24, 2011. In 2018, the Company developed a new Electro Polishing Plant for Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes.
The Suraj Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹512 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Ltd is ₹940.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Ltd is 44.53 and 7.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Ltd is ₹300 and ₹530.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suraj Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 63.71%, 3 Month at 16.98% and 1 Month at 26.98%.
