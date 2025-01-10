Suraj Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.36
18.36
19.26
19.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
103.3
85.39
72.91
69.88
Net Worth
121.66
103.75
92.17
89.14
Minority Interest
Debt
33.66
21.67
35.48
55.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.39
0.32
0.53
1.06
Total Liabilities
156.71
125.74
128.18
146.02
Fixed Assets
84.91
59.56
48.75
49.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.78
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.18
0.53
Networking Capital
58.71
65.51
78.38
95.91
Inventories
24.19
28.22
61.04
77.13
Inventory Days
64.81
149.44
Sundry Debtors
34.21
33.11
28.17
25.01
Debtor Days
29.91
48.45
Other Current Assets
28.36
24.19
18.72
16.79
Sundry Creditors
-13.71
-5.17
-20.85
-15.71
Creditor Days
22.14
30.43
Other Current Liabilities
-14.34
-14.84
-8.7
-7.31
Cash
0.31
0.67
0.86
0.42
Total Assets
156.71
125.74
128.17
146.02
