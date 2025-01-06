iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Ltd Cash Flow Statement

512
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Suraj Ltd

Suraj FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.6

1.92

1.58

0.94

Depreciation

-7.26

-6.92

-6.65

-6.58

Tax paid

-1.6

-0.54

-0.57

0.46

Working capital

-17.38

-19.28

-14.62

-8.66

Other operating items

Operating

-21.64

-24.83

-20.25

-13.84

Capital expenditure

6.8

1.82

3.82

2.45

Free cash flow

-14.84

-23

-16.43

-11.38

Equity raised

139.78

137.01

135.13

132.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-14.14

-2.88

179.24

17.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

110.8

111.12

297.93

138.33

