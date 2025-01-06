Suraj Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.6
1.92
1.58
0.94
Depreciation
-7.26
-6.92
-6.65
-6.58
Tax paid
-1.6
-0.54
-0.57
0.46
Working capital
-17.38
-19.28
-14.62
-8.66
Other operating items
Operating
-21.64
-24.83
-20.25
-13.84
Capital expenditure
6.8
1.82
3.82
2.45
Free cash flow
-14.84
-23
-16.43
-11.38
Equity raised
139.78
137.01
135.13
132.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-14.14
-2.88
179.24
17.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.8
111.12
297.93
138.33
