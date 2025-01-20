iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Ltd Key Ratios

493.5
(1.75%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:52:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.43

Op profit growth

5.63

EBIT growth

8.84

Net profit growth

291.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.65

7.99

EBIT margin

6.26

5.03

Net profit margin

0.77

0.17

RoCE

5.85

RoNW

0.41

RoA

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.74

0.18

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.68

-3.13

Book value per share

45.11

44.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

48.64

249.16

P/CEPS

-13.4

-14.32

P/B

0.79

1.01

EV/EBIDTA

9.07

11.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

48.13

-62.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.79

Inventory days

173.4

Creditor days

-15.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.09

-1.09

Net debt / equity

1.07

1.26

Net debt / op. profit

5.34

6.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.34

-70.85

Employee costs

-6.28

-5.23

Other costs

-10.72

-15.9

