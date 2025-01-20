Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.43
Op profit growth
5.63
EBIT growth
8.84
Net profit growth
291.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.65
7.99
EBIT margin
6.26
5.03
Net profit margin
0.77
0.17
RoCE
5.85
RoNW
0.41
RoA
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.74
0.18
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.68
-3.13
Book value per share
45.11
44.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
48.64
249.16
P/CEPS
-13.4
-14.32
P/B
0.79
1.01
EV/EBIDTA
9.07
11.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
48.13
-62.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.79
Inventory days
173.4
Creditor days
-15.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.09
-1.09
Net debt / equity
1.07
1.26
Net debt / op. profit
5.34
6.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.34
-70.85
Employee costs
-6.28
-5.23
Other costs
-10.72
-15.9
