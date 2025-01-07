iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suraj Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

518
(1.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:50:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraj Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

343.72

188.38

175.69

179.43

yoy growth (%)

82.46

7.21

-2.08

-13.32

Raw materials

-280.12

-144.8

-124.02

-131.02

As % of sales

81.49

76.86

70.59

73.02

Employee costs

-13.54

-12.25

-13.96

-11.39

As % of sales

3.94

6.5

7.94

6.34

Other costs

-37.6

-17.67

-20.54

-19.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.94

9.38

11.69

10.84

Operating profit

12.43

13.64

17.16

17.56

OPM

3.61

7.24

9.76

9.78

Depreciation

-7.26

-6.92

-6.65

-6.58

Interest expense

-5.61

-8.79

-10.26

-10.41

Other income

5.03

4

1.33

0.38

Profit before tax

4.6

1.92

1.58

0.94

Taxes

-1.6

-0.54

-0.57

0.46

Tax rate

-34.8

-28.58

-36.03

48.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3

1.37

1.01

1.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3

1.37

1.01

1.4

yoy growth (%)

118.69

35.26

-27.9

263.89

NPM

0.87

0.72

0.57

0.78

Suraj : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraj Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.