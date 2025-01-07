Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
343.72
188.38
175.69
179.43
yoy growth (%)
82.46
7.21
-2.08
-13.32
Raw materials
-280.12
-144.8
-124.02
-131.02
As % of sales
81.49
76.86
70.59
73.02
Employee costs
-13.54
-12.25
-13.96
-11.39
As % of sales
3.94
6.5
7.94
6.34
Other costs
-37.6
-17.67
-20.54
-19.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.94
9.38
11.69
10.84
Operating profit
12.43
13.64
17.16
17.56
OPM
3.61
7.24
9.76
9.78
Depreciation
-7.26
-6.92
-6.65
-6.58
Interest expense
-5.61
-8.79
-10.26
-10.41
Other income
5.03
4
1.33
0.38
Profit before tax
4.6
1.92
1.58
0.94
Taxes
-1.6
-0.54
-0.57
0.46
Tax rate
-34.8
-28.58
-36.03
48.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3
1.37
1.01
1.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3
1.37
1.01
1.4
yoy growth (%)
118.69
35.26
-27.9
263.89
NPM
0.87
0.72
0.57
0.78
