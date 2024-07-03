Suraj Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
254.5
284.28
133.04
146.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
254.5
284.28
133.04
146.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.86
3.77
0.21
0.18
Total Income
257.36
288.05
133.25
146.77
Total Expenditure
226.28
268.82
120.02
134.03
PBIDT
31.08
19.23
13.23
12.75
Interest
2.29
2.8
7.29
7
PBDT
28.79
16.43
5.94
5.75
Depreciation
6.8
5.81
4.93
4.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.03
3.38
0.43
0.51
Deferred Tax
0.18
-0.21
-1.49
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
15.78
7.45
2.07
0.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.78
7.45
2.07
0.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.78
7.45
2.07
0.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.59
4.06
1.07
0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
15
0
0
0
Equity
18.36
18.36
19.26
19.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.21
6.76
9.94
8.69
PBDTM(%)
11.31
5.77
4.46
3.92
PATM(%)
6.2
2.62
1.55
0.45
