Suraj Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

254.5

284.28

133.04

146.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

254.5

284.28

133.04

146.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.86

3.77

0.21

0.18

Total Income

257.36

288.05

133.25

146.77

Total Expenditure

226.28

268.82

120.02

134.03

PBIDT

31.08

19.23

13.23

12.75

Interest

2.29

2.8

7.29

7

PBDT

28.79

16.43

5.94

5.75

Depreciation

6.8

5.81

4.93

4.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.03

3.38

0.43

0.51

Deferred Tax

0.18

-0.21

-1.49

-0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

15.78

7.45

2.07

0.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.78

7.45

2.07

0.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.78

7.45

2.07

0.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.59

4.06

1.07

0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

15

0

0

0

Equity

18.36

18.36

19.26

19.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.21

6.76

9.94

8.69

PBDTM(%)

11.31

5.77

4.46

3.92

PATM(%)

6.2

2.62

1.55

0.45

Suraj: Related NEWS

No Record Found

