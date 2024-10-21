Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

SURAJ LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Quarterly result For half year ended on 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

SURAJ LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Suraj Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday July 19 2024 inter alia to consider and approve following business at the meeting: 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and majority of Directors. As informed by our communication dated June 27 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all designated persons from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 (forty-eight) hours after the declaration of the of the Audited Financial Results by the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mr. Rahul Sheth, a Qualified Company Secretary (having Membership No. A62788), as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. June 17, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

SURAJ LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, May 10, 2024 and said Board meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.05 p.m. Appointment Of Company secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Friday, April 05, 2024 has considered and approved the proposal of direct listing of Company on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited subject to approval of National Stock Exchange of India Limited or such other authorities

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024