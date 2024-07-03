Suraj Ltd Summary

Suraj Limited(Earlier known as Suraj Stainless Ltd) was incorporated as private limited company on 20th Jan.94 and subsequently converted into public limited company on 3rd May 95. The Company was promoted by Mr. Ashok T Shah, Mr. Dinesh S Shah and their associates.The company was previously into the business of investment,leasing and finance. After amalgamation with Suraj Stainless Ltd,the business of the company was entirely changed into manufacturing Stainless Steel Welded pipes/Tubes. After amalgamation of Suraj Stainless Ltd. with the company, the company has changed the name of the company from Suraj Finsec Limited to Suraj Stainless Limited.In 2007, the Company established separate manufacturing units like welded pipes/tubes, Seamless Pipes/ tubes. The production of the plant started in 2008. The Company completed cold draw facility of pipes during the year 2008-09.The amalgamation of the Company with Suraj Stainless Limited became effective from 01-04-2009. Through the said Amalgamation, the Company allotted 22,55,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each to the shareholders of Suraj Limited. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, the Companys name was changed from Suraj Stainless Limited to Suraj Limited effective on June, 24, 2011. In 2018, the Company developed a new Electro Polishing Plant for Stainless Steel Seamless Tubes.