Suraj Ltd Dividend

487.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:16:08 PM

Suraj CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Jan 202431 Jan 202431 Jan 20241.515Interim
Pursuant to provision of Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held on today i.e. Thursday, January 18th, 2024 and said meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11.40 a.m. The Board of Directors has inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 The Board has declared an Interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share (15%) on the Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (face value) for the financial year 2023-24. Intimation of Record date for Interim Dividend i.e. 26th January, 2024 In furtherance to our intimation dated 18th January, 2024 and in reference to the communication received from BSE Limited, this is inform you that company has revised the Record date and fixed on Wednesday, 31st January, 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend instead of Friday, 26th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024)

