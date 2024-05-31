iifl-logo-icon 1
Under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, May 10, 2024 and said Board meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.05 p.m. Pursuant to Sebi ( LODR) Regulation, 2015, we here by submit copy of the Notice Of 31st AGM of the company schedule to be held on monday june 24, 2024 at 10.30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Revised Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting dated June 24, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. and Concluded at 11.15 a.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024)

