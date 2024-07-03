Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹806.8
Prev. Close₹809.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.57
Day's High₹806.8
Day's Low₹766.05
52 Week's High₹935
52 Week's Low₹658.4
Book Value₹209.3
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)941.78
P/E16.93
EPS47.84
Divi. Yield1.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.7
176.02
141.09
165.49
Net Worth
222.78
182.1
147.17
171.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
136.99
113.52
80.93
113.93
yoy growth (%)
20.67
40.26
-28.95
16.76
Raw materials
-48.46
-37.52
-29.9
-37.16
As % of sales
35.37
33.05
36.94
32.61
Employee costs
-8.9
-8.25
-6.55
-8.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
50.48
47.56
26.02
45.47
Depreciation
-3.24
-3.29
-3.55
-3.87
Tax paid
-11.92
-11.41
-4.65
-11.9
Working capital
-4
1.3
1.41
-2.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.67
40.26
-28.95
16.76
Op profit growth
9.42
87.27
-41.82
24.66
EBIT growth
6.14
82.65
-42.67
19.44
Net profit growth
6.67
69.15
-36.32
8.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manhar G Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Bhupatrai G Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Jayesh M Gandhi
Independent Director
Bhavi Jatin Koradia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chaitali Kachalia
Independent Director
Viral Doshi
Independent Director
Hemal Shah
Reports by Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd
Summary
Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (GSTL) was incorporated on April 22, 1985, which commenced business in May, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Seamless and Welded Steel Tubes, Nuts and generation of Wind Power. The installed capacity of the Companys main manufacturing plant located at Halol in Gujarat State is 1800 M.T. for Seamless Tubes and 2400 M.T. for Welded Steel Tubes. Apart from this, it is also having manufacturing facilities for Cold Formed Nuts used mainly in Automobile & General Engineering Industry at Halol in Gujarat. Further, the Company has installed Two Windmills with capacity of 1.25 MW & 0.350 MW at Bhogat, Navadara in Gujarat State and Two Windmills with a capacity of 1.25 MW each at Sangli in Maharashtra State. Its products find application in automobiles, refrigeration, air-conditioning and the general engineering industry. They are used in fuel lines, brake lines, oil lines, condensor coils, evaporator coils, lubricating lines, hydraulic lines, penumatic lines, etc. Company commenced manufacturing of Cold Formed Nuts during 2001-02. The Company delivers innovative and reliable tubular solutions to a diverse range of industries & niche markets in core sectors such as automotive, tractors, earthmovers, hydraulics, and general engineering. It has expanded presence across Asia, North America, and Europe as well. With a reputation for integrity, innovation & quality, the Company remains the undisputed market leader in Cold Drawn Seamless Tubes in In
The Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹775 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is ₹941.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is 16.93 and 4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is ₹658.4 and ₹935 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.85%, 3 Years at 28.81%, 1 Year at 10.89%, 6 Month at -0.53%, 3 Month at -4.38% and 1 Month at 3.45%.
