Summary

Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (GSTL) was incorporated on April 22, 1985, which commenced business in May, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Seamless and Welded Steel Tubes, Nuts and generation of Wind Power. The installed capacity of the Companys main manufacturing plant located at Halol in Gujarat State is 1800 M.T. for Seamless Tubes and 2400 M.T. for Welded Steel Tubes. Apart from this, it is also having manufacturing facilities for Cold Formed Nuts used mainly in Automobile & General Engineering Industry at Halol in Gujarat. Further, the Company has installed Two Windmills with capacity of 1.25 MW & 0.350 MW at Bhogat, Navadara in Gujarat State and Two Windmills with a capacity of 1.25 MW each at Sangli in Maharashtra State. Its products find application in automobiles, refrigeration, air-conditioning and the general engineering industry. They are used in fuel lines, brake lines, oil lines, condensor coils, evaporator coils, lubricating lines, hydraulic lines, penumatic lines, etc. Company commenced manufacturing of Cold Formed Nuts during 2001-02. The Company delivers innovative and reliable tubular solutions to a diverse range of industries & niche markets in core sectors such as automotive, tractors, earthmovers, hydraulics, and general engineering. It has expanded presence across Asia, North America, and Europe as well. With a reputation for integrity, innovation & quality, the Company remains the undisputed market leader in Cold Drawn Seamless Tubes in In

