775
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:07 PM

  • Open806.8
  • Day's High806.8
  • 52 Wk High935
  • Prev. Close809.5
  • Day's Low766.05
  • 52 Wk Low 658.4
  • Turnover (lac)40.57
  • P/E16.93
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value209.3
  • EPS47.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)941.78
  • Div. Yield1.61
No Records Found

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

806.8

Prev. Close

809.5

Turnover(Lac.)

40.57

Day's High

806.8

Day's Low

766.05

52 Week's High

935

52 Week's Low

658.4

Book Value

209.3

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

941.78

P/E

16.93

EPS

47.84

Divi. Yield

1.61

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 13

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.42%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

216.7

176.02

141.09

165.49

Net Worth

222.78

182.1

147.17

171.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

136.99

113.52

80.93

113.93

yoy growth (%)

20.67

40.26

-28.95

16.76

Raw materials

-48.46

-37.52

-29.9

-37.16

As % of sales

35.37

33.05

36.94

32.61

Employee costs

-8.9

-8.25

-6.55

-8.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.48

47.56

26.02

45.47

Depreciation

-3.24

-3.29

-3.55

-3.87

Tax paid

-11.92

-11.41

-4.65

-11.9

Working capital

-4

1.3

1.41

-2.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.67

40.26

-28.95

16.76

Op profit growth

9.42

87.27

-41.82

24.66

EBIT growth

6.14

82.65

-42.67

19.44

Net profit growth

6.67

69.15

-36.32

8.95

No Record Found

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manhar G Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Bhupatrai G Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Jayesh M Gandhi

Independent Director

Bhavi Jatin Koradia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chaitali Kachalia

Independent Director

Viral Doshi

Independent Director

Hemal Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

Summary

Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (GSTL) was incorporated on April 22, 1985, which commenced business in May, 1985. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Seamless and Welded Steel Tubes, Nuts and generation of Wind Power. The installed capacity of the Companys main manufacturing plant located at Halol in Gujarat State is 1800 M.T. for Seamless Tubes and 2400 M.T. for Welded Steel Tubes. Apart from this, it is also having manufacturing facilities for Cold Formed Nuts used mainly in Automobile & General Engineering Industry at Halol in Gujarat. Further, the Company has installed Two Windmills with capacity of 1.25 MW & 0.350 MW at Bhogat, Navadara in Gujarat State and Two Windmills with a capacity of 1.25 MW each at Sangli in Maharashtra State. Its products find application in automobiles, refrigeration, air-conditioning and the general engineering industry. They are used in fuel lines, brake lines, oil lines, condensor coils, evaporator coils, lubricating lines, hydraulic lines, penumatic lines, etc. Company commenced manufacturing of Cold Formed Nuts during 2001-02. The Company delivers innovative and reliable tubular solutions to a diverse range of industries & niche markets in core sectors such as automotive, tractors, earthmovers, hydraulics, and general engineering. It has expanded presence across Asia, North America, and Europe as well. With a reputation for integrity, innovation & quality, the Company remains the undisputed market leader in Cold Drawn Seamless Tubes in In
Company FAQs

What is the Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹775 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is ₹941.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is 16.93 and 4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is ₹658.4 and ₹935 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd?

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.85%, 3 Years at 28.81%, 1 Year at 10.89%, 6 Month at -0.53%, 3 Month at -4.38% and 1 Month at 3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 1.42 %
Public - 25.05 %

