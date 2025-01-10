Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.7
176.02
141.09
165.49
Net Worth
222.78
182.1
147.17
171.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.7
7.48
7.44
7.44
Total Liabilities
230.48
189.58
154.61
179.39
Fixed Assets
42.71
44.2
46.74
45.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
131.68
84.88
72.54
93.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.54
0.76
0.72
Networking Capital
52.52
31.98
32.18
36.6
Inventories
42.05
23.7
23.78
20.98
Inventory Days
63.35
67.45
Sundry Debtors
19.58
17.89
16.69
25.47
Debtor Days
44.46
81.88
Other Current Assets
3.72
3.7
4.23
3.9
Sundry Creditors
-1.66
-1.56
-1.37
-1.71
Creditor Days
3.65
5.49
Other Current Liabilities
-11.17
-11.75
-11.15
-12.04
Cash
2.96
27.98
2.39
2.83
Total Assets
230.49
189.58
154.61
179.37
