Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

776
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

Gandhi Spl. Tube FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

50.48

47.56

26.02

45.47

Depreciation

-3.24

-3.29

-3.55

-3.87

Tax paid

-11.92

-11.41

-4.65

-11.9

Working capital

-4

1.3

1.41

-2.37

Other operating items

Operating

31.31

34.15

19.22

27.32

Capital expenditure

4.43

-0.17

3.9

-0.1

Free cash flow

35.74

33.98

23.12

27.22

Equity raised

267.63

269.44

288.6

329.04

Investing

-21.28

24.96

-30.01

-5.38

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

12.43

Net in cash

282.1

328.39

281.72

363.32

