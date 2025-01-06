Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
50.48
47.56
26.02
45.47
Depreciation
-3.24
-3.29
-3.55
-3.87
Tax paid
-11.92
-11.41
-4.65
-11.9
Working capital
-4
1.3
1.41
-2.37
Other operating items
Operating
31.31
34.15
19.22
27.32
Capital expenditure
4.43
-0.17
3.9
-0.1
Free cash flow
35.74
33.98
23.12
27.22
Equity raised
267.63
269.44
288.6
329.04
Investing
-21.28
24.96
-30.01
-5.38
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
12.43
Net in cash
282.1
328.39
281.72
363.32
