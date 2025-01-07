iifl-logo-icon 1
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

790.9
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

136.99

113.52

80.93

113.93

yoy growth (%)

20.67

40.26

-28.95

16.76

Raw materials

-48.46

-37.52

-29.9

-37.16

As % of sales

35.37

33.05

36.94

32.61

Employee costs

-8.9

-8.25

-6.55

-8.34

As % of sales

6.49

7.27

8.1

7.32

Other costs

-30.62

-22.95

-20.56

-27.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.35

20.22

25.4

23.98

Operating profit

49

44.78

23.91

41.1

OPM

35.77

39.44

29.54

36.07

Depreciation

-3.24

-3.29

-3.55

-3.87

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

0

Other income

4.77

6.12

5.71

8.24

Profit before tax

50.48

47.56

26.02

45.47

Taxes

-11.92

-11.41

-4.65

-11.9

Tax rate

-23.61

-23.99

-17.88

-26.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.56

36.15

21.37

33.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

38.56

36.15

21.37

33.56

yoy growth (%)

6.67

69.15

-36.32

8.95

NPM

28.15

31.84

26.4

29.46

