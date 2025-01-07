Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
136.99
113.52
80.93
113.93
yoy growth (%)
20.67
40.26
-28.95
16.76
Raw materials
-48.46
-37.52
-29.9
-37.16
As % of sales
35.37
33.05
36.94
32.61
Employee costs
-8.9
-8.25
-6.55
-8.34
As % of sales
6.49
7.27
8.1
7.32
Other costs
-30.62
-22.95
-20.56
-27.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.35
20.22
25.4
23.98
Operating profit
49
44.78
23.91
41.1
OPM
35.77
39.44
29.54
36.07
Depreciation
-3.24
-3.29
-3.55
-3.87
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
0
Other income
4.77
6.12
5.71
8.24
Profit before tax
50.48
47.56
26.02
45.47
Taxes
-11.92
-11.41
-4.65
-11.9
Tax rate
-23.61
-23.99
-17.88
-26.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.56
36.15
21.37
33.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
38.56
36.15
21.37
33.56
yoy growth (%)
6.67
69.15
-36.32
8.95
NPM
28.15
31.84
26.4
29.46
