To the Members of

GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024, its Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our Report.

Information other than Annual Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements, does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Financial Statements made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our Report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we consider appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us; we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flow and notes to the Financial Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31 March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 33 to the Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as required under the applicable law or accounting standards;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company, is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks carried out on the software application and review of information and explanations given to us, except as mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software.

(a) The audit trail feature does not record updates/changes made in master data.

(b) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) was not enabled at the database level to log any direct changes in databases of the accounting application used for maintaining books of accounts. However, as per representation made by the management, since the database is managed and controlled by the accounting application vendor, the company does not have direct access to databases and thus no direct updates/changes could be made by any employees of the company to the data in the database.

Further, for FY 2023-24 where the audit trail feature at the application level was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the said audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014, is applicable from 01 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rule 2014, on preservation of audit trail, as per the statutory requirements for record resolution is not applicable for the year ended 31 March 2024.

For S.V. DOSHI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 102752W SUNIL DOSHI Partner Membership No.: 35037 Place : Mumbai UDIN:24035037BKFFVV3246 Date : 28 May 2024

Annexure "A" to The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Point No.1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

i. a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment;

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has programme of verification of Property, Plant and Equipments so as to cover all the items over a period of three years which in our opinion, is at reasonable interval having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipments were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial Statement are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. a) Physical verification of the inventories has been conducted by the Management during the year which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories, when compared with books records.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of books and records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company does not have any Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associates. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(a) (A), (B), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments. The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities to parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records for the Company has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the manufacturing activities as also in respect of generation of power through Windmills. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education & Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There were no Statutory Dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) The disputed statutory dues aggregating to Rs.. 36.21 Lakhs, that have not been deposited on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount under dispute not yet deposited Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Service Tax Laws Service Tax 9.87 01-09-04 to 30-09-13 Before Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax Laws Service Tax 1.11 01-03-12 to 31-12-12 Before Commissioner (Appeal) Customs, Excise & Service Tax Sales Tax Laws Sales Tax 25.23 01-04-02 to 31-03-03 Before Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) Total 36.21

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lenders. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not taken any loan on short term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principal of materiality outlined in the Standard on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no Report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of Report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaint has been received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on the information and explanation provided to us and our Audit Procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal auditor reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount which is required to be transferred to the fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Further, the Company does not have any ongoing project. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For S.V. DOSHI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 102752W SUNIL DOSHI Partner Membership No.: 35037 UDIN: 24035037BKFFVV3246 Place : Mumbai Date : 28 May 2024

Annexure "B" to The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 3 (f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guiding Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.