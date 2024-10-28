GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28 May 2024 inter-alia 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2024 2. To recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The trading window for dealing in the Companys shares was closed from 1 April 2024 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 are made public on 28 May 2024.The trading will open on and from Friday 31 May 2024 Approved Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 13/- (260 %) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, for approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM. Approved Financial Result for the Financial year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)