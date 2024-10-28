|Purpose
|GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 28 October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
12 Aug 2024
|GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the first Quarter ended on 30 June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are now pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday 12 August 2024 inter alia, have approved Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
28 May 2024
|GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28 May 2024 inter-alia 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2024 2. To recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The trading window for dealing in the Companys shares was closed from 1 April 2024 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 are made public on 28 May 2024.The trading will open on and from Friday 31 May 2024 Approved Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 13/- (260 %) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, for approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM. Approved Financial Result for the Financial year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
7 Feb 2024
|GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023. Appointment of Mr. Viral Dhirajlal Doshi as Independent Director Appointment of Mr. Hemal Vasantray Shah as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
