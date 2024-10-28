iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd Board Meeting

732.2
(1.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:23 AM

Gandhi Spl. Tube CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 28 October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the first Quarter ended on 30 June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are now pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Monday 12 August 2024 inter alia, have approved Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28 May 2024 inter-alia 1. To consider and approve Audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2024 2. To recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. The trading window for dealing in the Companys shares was closed from 1 April 2024 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 are made public on 28 May 2024.The trading will open on and from Friday 31 May 2024 Approved Audited Financial Results for the Fourth quarter and for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 13/- (260 %) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each, fully paid-up of the Company, for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, for approval of the Members at the ensuing AGM. Approved Financial Result for the Financial year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2023. Appointment of Mr. Viral Dhirajlal Doshi as Independent Director Appointment of Mr. Hemal Vasantray Shah as Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Gandhi Spl. Tube: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.