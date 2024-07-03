Summary

Incorporated in Feb.85, Oil Country Tubular Limited (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their Associates. The Company is engaged in the business of producing, Casing, Tubing and Drill Pipe that are primarily used in the Oil and Gas Sector for the drilling and exploration of Oil and Gas.OCTL is an unique integrated facility established in 1989 and is one of the leading Companies in the world, processing a wide range of Oil Country tubular Goods viz., Drill Pipes, Heavy Weight Drill Pipes, Tubing, Casing, Drill Collars and other Oil Field Accessories required for the Oil Drilling and Exploration. The facility was set up in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India with a capital outlay of Rs. 50 Crores. At OCTL, the complete processing activity is concentrated in a single unique integrated Plant located at Narketpally and with Corporate Headquarters in Hyderabad, India. The facilities include Upsetting, Heat Treatment, Non-Destructive Testing, Metallurgical Laboratory, Gauging and Calibration Laboratory, Tool Joint and Coupling Threading, Casing and Tubing Threading, Friction Welding of Drill Pipe, Hydrostatic Testing, Collapse Pressure Testing and Internal Plastic Coating of Tubulars. OCTLs Oil Field Accessories include Rotary Subs, Lift Plugs and Lift Subs, Cross Overs (Drill Pipe to Drill Collar or Drill Collar to Drill Collar), Stabilizer Sleeves, Welded Blade Stabilizers & Integral Stabilizers and Cast Steel Lifting Bails.Services include To

