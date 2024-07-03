iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil Country Tubular Ltd Share Price

68.55
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:28 AM

  • Open68.55
  • Day's High68.55
  • 52 Wk High70.8
  • Prev. Close69.95
  • Day's Low68.55
  • 52 Wk Low 26.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)303.61
  • Div. Yield0
Oil Country Tubular Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

68.55

Prev. Close

69.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

68.55

Day's Low

68.55

52 Week's High

70.8

52 Week's Low

26.8

Book Value

-11.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

303.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Oil Country Tubular Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Oil Country Tubular Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oil Country Tubular Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:15 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 50.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oil Country Tubular Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.29

44.29

44.29

44.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.47

205.51

-170.62

-119.08

Net Worth

194.76

249.8

-126.33

-74.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.22

11.04

10.56

7.28

yoy growth (%)

-79.85

4.57

44.96

-95.2

Raw materials

-1.63

-8.9

-7.52

-5.15

As % of sales

73.32

80.58

71.19

70.73

Employee costs

-2.07

-7.57

-7.21

-12.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.87

-61.91

-55.24

-52.53

Depreciation

-20.46

-21.04

-21.63

-22.07

Tax paid

0

-0.21

18.25

15.3

Working capital

15.78

-38.76

-35.55

-17.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.85

4.57

44.96

-95.2

Op profit growth

-52.66

66.91

-16.84

-209.77

EBIT growth

-32.5

21.49

4.09

-811.42

Net profit growth

-18.11

67.99

-58.64

1,255.48

Oil Country Tubular Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oil Country Tubular Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K Suryanarayana

Independent Director

Sunil Tandon

Independent Director

Uma T

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhir Kumar Palo

Independent Director

Moturu Siva Ram Prasad

Independent Director

Uma Kumari Kamalapuri

Independent Director

Tatineni Yoganand

Independent Director

Venkatesh Vasant Rao Parlikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oil Country Tubular Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.85, Oil Country Tubular Limited (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their Associates. The Company is engaged in the business of producing, Casing, Tubing and Drill Pipe that are primarily used in the Oil and Gas Sector for the drilling and exploration of Oil and Gas.OCTL is an unique integrated facility established in 1989 and is one of the leading Companies in the world, processing a wide range of Oil Country tubular Goods viz., Drill Pipes, Heavy Weight Drill Pipes, Tubing, Casing, Drill Collars and other Oil Field Accessories required for the Oil Drilling and Exploration. The facility was set up in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India with a capital outlay of Rs. 50 Crores. At OCTL, the complete processing activity is concentrated in a single unique integrated Plant located at Narketpally and with Corporate Headquarters in Hyderabad, India. The facilities include Upsetting, Heat Treatment, Non-Destructive Testing, Metallurgical Laboratory, Gauging and Calibration Laboratory, Tool Joint and Coupling Threading, Casing and Tubing Threading, Friction Welding of Drill Pipe, Hydrostatic Testing, Collapse Pressure Testing and Internal Plastic Coating of Tubulars. OCTLs Oil Field Accessories include Rotary Subs, Lift Plugs and Lift Subs, Cross Overs (Drill Pipe to Drill Collar or Drill Collar to Drill Collar), Stabilizer Sleeves, Welded Blade Stabilizers & Integral Stabilizers and Cast Steel Lifting Bails.Services include To
Company FAQs

What is the Oil Country Tubular Ltd share price today?

The Oil Country Tubular Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oil Country Tubular Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is ₹303.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oil Country Tubular Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is 0 and -6.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oil Country Tubular Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oil Country Tubular Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is ₹26.8 and ₹70.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oil Country Tubular Ltd?

Oil Country Tubular Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.62%, 3 Years at 89.68%, 1 Year at 102.46%, 6 Month at 78.44%, 3 Month at 28.56% and 1 Month at 7.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oil Country Tubular Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.22 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 50.65 %

