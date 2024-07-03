Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹68.55
Prev. Close₹69.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹68.55
Day's Low₹68.55
52 Week's High₹70.8
52 Week's Low₹26.8
Book Value₹-11.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)303.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.29
44.29
44.29
44.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.47
205.51
-170.62
-119.08
Net Worth
194.76
249.8
-126.33
-74.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.22
11.04
10.56
7.28
yoy growth (%)
-79.85
4.57
44.96
-95.2
Raw materials
-1.63
-8.9
-7.52
-5.15
As % of sales
73.32
80.58
71.19
70.73
Employee costs
-2.07
-7.57
-7.21
-12.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.87
-61.91
-55.24
-52.53
Depreciation
-20.46
-21.04
-21.63
-22.07
Tax paid
0
-0.21
18.25
15.3
Working capital
15.78
-38.76
-35.55
-17.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.85
4.57
44.96
-95.2
Op profit growth
-52.66
66.91
-16.84
-209.77
EBIT growth
-32.5
21.49
4.09
-811.42
Net profit growth
-18.11
67.99
-58.64
1,255.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K Suryanarayana
Independent Director
Sunil Tandon
Independent Director
Uma T
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhir Kumar Palo
Independent Director
Moturu Siva Ram Prasad
Independent Director
Uma Kumari Kamalapuri
Independent Director
Tatineni Yoganand
Independent Director
Venkatesh Vasant Rao Parlikar
Reports by Oil Country Tubular Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.85, Oil Country Tubular Limited (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their Associates. The Company is engaged in the business of producing, Casing, Tubing and Drill Pipe that are primarily used in the Oil and Gas Sector for the drilling and exploration of Oil and Gas.OCTL is an unique integrated facility established in 1989 and is one of the leading Companies in the world, processing a wide range of Oil Country tubular Goods viz., Drill Pipes, Heavy Weight Drill Pipes, Tubing, Casing, Drill Collars and other Oil Field Accessories required for the Oil Drilling and Exploration. The facility was set up in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India with a capital outlay of Rs. 50 Crores. At OCTL, the complete processing activity is concentrated in a single unique integrated Plant located at Narketpally and with Corporate Headquarters in Hyderabad, India. The facilities include Upsetting, Heat Treatment, Non-Destructive Testing, Metallurgical Laboratory, Gauging and Calibration Laboratory, Tool Joint and Coupling Threading, Casing and Tubing Threading, Friction Welding of Drill Pipe, Hydrostatic Testing, Collapse Pressure Testing and Internal Plastic Coating of Tubulars. OCTLs Oil Field Accessories include Rotary Subs, Lift Plugs and Lift Subs, Cross Overs (Drill Pipe to Drill Collar or Drill Collar to Drill Collar), Stabilizer Sleeves, Welded Blade Stabilizers & Integral Stabilizers and Cast Steel Lifting Bails.Services include To
Read More
The Oil Country Tubular Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is ₹303.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is 0 and -6.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oil Country Tubular Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oil Country Tubular Ltd is ₹26.8 and ₹70.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oil Country Tubular Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.62%, 3 Years at 89.68%, 1 Year at 102.46%, 6 Month at 78.44%, 3 Month at 28.56% and 1 Month at 7.15%.
