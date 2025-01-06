iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil Country Tubular Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.34
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Oil Country FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-50.87

-61.91

-55.24

-52.53

Depreciation

-20.46

-21.04

-21.63

-22.07

Tax paid

0

-0.21

18.25

15.3

Working capital

15.78

-38.76

-35.55

-17.43

Other operating items

Operating

-55.55

-121.93

-94.16

-76.73

Capital expenditure

0

0.04

0.49

0

Free cash flow

-55.55

-121.88

-93.67

-76.73

Equity raised

-136.8

69.45

225.84

399.42

Investing

0

0

0

-52.2

Financing

60.43

245.91

-18.68

9.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-131.93

193.47

113.48

280.41

