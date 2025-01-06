Oil Country Tubular Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-50.87
-61.91
-55.24
-52.53
Depreciation
-20.46
-21.04
-21.63
-22.07
Tax paid
0
-0.21
18.25
15.3
Working capital
15.78
-38.76
-35.55
-17.43
Other operating items
Operating
-55.55
-121.93
-94.16
-76.73
Capital expenditure
0
0.04
0.49
0
Free cash flow
-55.55
-121.88
-93.67
-76.73
Equity raised
-136.8
69.45
225.84
399.42
Investing
0
0
0
-52.2
Financing
60.43
245.91
-18.68
9.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-131.93
193.47
113.48
280.41
No Record Found
