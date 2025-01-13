Oil Country Tubular Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.29
44.29
44.29
44.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
150.47
205.51
-170.62
-119.08
Net Worth
194.76
249.8
-126.33
-74.79
Minority Interest
Debt
90.24
65.89
222.94
171.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.41
58.45
0
0
Total Liabilities
319.41
374.14
96.61
96.7
Fixed Assets
375.7
452.44
134.3
153.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-59.42
-78.55
-38.15
-57.94
Inventories
43.67
41.37
41.4
41.4
Inventory Days
6,790.54
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0.23
1.91
Debtor Days
313.28
Other Current Assets
6.93
5.02
80.34
41.47
Sundry Creditors
-3.34
-3.8
-3.21
-3.38
Creditor Days
554.39
Other Current Liabilities
-106.69
-121.14
-156.91
-139.34
Cash
3.15
0.26
0.46
0.96
Total Assets
319.43
374.15
96.61
96.7
