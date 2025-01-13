iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil Country Tubular Ltd Balance Sheet

67.99
(2.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:34:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.29

44.29

44.29

44.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

150.47

205.51

-170.62

-119.08

Net Worth

194.76

249.8

-126.33

-74.79

Minority Interest

Debt

90.24

65.89

222.94

171.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

34.41

58.45

0

0

Total Liabilities

319.41

374.14

96.61

96.7

Fixed Assets

375.7

452.44

134.3

153.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-59.42

-78.55

-38.15

-57.94

Inventories

43.67

41.37

41.4

41.4

Inventory Days

6,790.54

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0

0.23

1.91

Debtor Days

313.28

Other Current Assets

6.93

5.02

80.34

41.47

Sundry Creditors

-3.34

-3.8

-3.21

-3.38

Creditor Days

554.39

Other Current Liabilities

-106.69

-121.14

-156.91

-139.34

Cash

3.15

0.26

0.46

0.96

Total Assets

319.43

374.15

96.61

96.7

