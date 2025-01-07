Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.22
11.04
10.56
7.28
yoy growth (%)
-79.85
4.57
44.96
-95.2
Raw materials
-1.63
-8.9
-7.52
-5.15
As % of sales
73.32
80.58
71.19
70.73
Employee costs
-2.07
-7.57
-7.21
-12.37
As % of sales
93.45
68.52
68.27
169.75
Other costs
-10.04
-18.93
-10.42
-7.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
451.5
171.42
98.7
100.39
Operating profit
-11.53
-24.36
-14.59
-17.55
OPM
-518.28
-220.54
-138.17
-240.88
Depreciation
-20.46
-21.04
-21.63
-22.07
Interest expense
-21.64
-18.6
-19.59
-18.29
Other income
2.76
2.1
0.58
5.39
Profit before tax
-50.87
-61.91
-55.24
-52.53
Taxes
0
-0.21
18.25
15.3
Tax rate
0
0.34
-33.05
-29.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-50.87
-62.13
-36.98
-37.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-52.2
Net profit
-50.87
-62.13
-36.98
-89.43
yoy growth (%)
-18.11
67.99
-58.64
1,255.48
NPM
-2,286.24
-562.37
-350.07
-1,227.12
