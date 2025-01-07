iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil Country Tubular Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71.34
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.22

11.04

10.56

7.28

yoy growth (%)

-79.85

4.57

44.96

-95.2

Raw materials

-1.63

-8.9

-7.52

-5.15

As % of sales

73.32

80.58

71.19

70.73

Employee costs

-2.07

-7.57

-7.21

-12.37

As % of sales

93.45

68.52

68.27

169.75

Other costs

-10.04

-18.93

-10.42

-7.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

451.5

171.42

98.7

100.39

Operating profit

-11.53

-24.36

-14.59

-17.55

OPM

-518.28

-220.54

-138.17

-240.88

Depreciation

-20.46

-21.04

-21.63

-22.07

Interest expense

-21.64

-18.6

-19.59

-18.29

Other income

2.76

2.1

0.58

5.39

Profit before tax

-50.87

-61.91

-55.24

-52.53

Taxes

0

-0.21

18.25

15.3

Tax rate

0

0.34

-33.05

-29.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-50.87

-62.13

-36.98

-37.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-52.2

Net profit

-50.87

-62.13

-36.98

-89.43

yoy growth (%)

-18.11

67.99

-58.64

1,255.48

NPM

-2,286.24

-562.37

-350.07

-1,227.12

