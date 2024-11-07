Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year/second quarter ended 30th September 2024. OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of funds through preferential issue of securities, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year/second quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/11/2024) Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meetingheld on 11.11.2024 in machine readable format. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. 38th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 30-September-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and Approving the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June2024. Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09-May-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024