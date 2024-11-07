iifl-logo-icon 1
Oil Country Tubular Ltd Board Meeting

76.27
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Oil Country CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 07 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year/second quarter ended 30th September 2024. OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of funds through preferential issue of securities, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year/second quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/11/2024) Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meetingheld on 11.11.2024 in machine readable format. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 31, 2024. 38th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 30-September-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and Approving the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June2024. Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Change in Directorate
Board Meeting17 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Change in Directors
Board Meeting9 May 202425 Apr 2024
OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09-May-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of Third Quarter Ending 31-December-2023. Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. Oil Country Tubular Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Approval of Third Quarter Ended 31-December-2023 Financial Results Financial Results of Third Quarter Ended 31.12.2023 As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

