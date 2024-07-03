Oil Country Tubular Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Feb.85, Oil Country Tubular Limited (OCTL) was promoted by United Steel Allied Industries, K Suryanarayana and their Associates. The Company is engaged in the business of producing, Casing, Tubing and Drill Pipe that are primarily used in the Oil and Gas Sector for the drilling and exploration of Oil and Gas.OCTL is an unique integrated facility established in 1989 and is one of the leading Companies in the world, processing a wide range of Oil Country tubular Goods viz., Drill Pipes, Heavy Weight Drill Pipes, Tubing, Casing, Drill Collars and other Oil Field Accessories required for the Oil Drilling and Exploration. The facility was set up in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India with a capital outlay of Rs. 50 Crores. At OCTL, the complete processing activity is concentrated in a single unique integrated Plant located at Narketpally and with Corporate Headquarters in Hyderabad, India. The facilities include Upsetting, Heat Treatment, Non-Destructive Testing, Metallurgical Laboratory, Gauging and Calibration Laboratory, Tool Joint and Coupling Threading, Casing and Tubing Threading, Friction Welding of Drill Pipe, Hydrostatic Testing, Collapse Pressure Testing and Internal Plastic Coating of Tubulars. OCTLs Oil Field Accessories include Rotary Subs, Lift Plugs and Lift Subs, Cross Overs (Drill Pipe to Drill Collar or Drill Collar to Drill Collar), Stabilizer Sleeves, Welded Blade Stabilizers & Integral Stabilizers and Cast Steel Lifting Bails.Services include Tool Joint Hardbanding, Make and Break of Tool Joints, Internal Plastic Coating of Drill Pipe and Tubing, Reconditioning of Drill Pipe, Re-threading of Drill Pipe, Tubing and Casing, and Field Inspection of Tubulars.OCTL has a plant to manufacture the complete range of drill pipes, production tubing and casing pipes with a capacity of 25,000 tones per annum (TPA). It came out with a rights issue in May 92 to part-finance the increase in the project cost, to expand the capacity of casing pipes from 25,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa and to meet additional margin money requirements, all at a project cost of Rs 88.67 cr. The company manufactures drill pipes, production tubings, casing pipes, etc. OCTL has a tie-up with Baker Hughes Tubular Services, US. The Company entered into a long term arrangement with Grant Prideco, Switzerland, for services and purchase of tubular goods manufactured by the company. During 2000-2001 the GOI has allotted 26 Blocks for Development and Exploration to various companies.By allotting these blocks company is expecting a good demand for its products in the domestic market.OCTL has bagged order worth Rs.120 crore from ONGC for supply of drill pipes. The said project is slated to be executed by April,2004. It has also got some small orders worth $1 million from Iran and the company is currently executing a $4 million order from Syrian Petroleum Company.During the year 2015, the Company has taken up Second Heat Treatment Plant and End Finishing Facility to meet the demand of Customers with an estimated Project costing Rs 252 Crores. The Company thereafter, commenced its operations from September, 2016.