Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11.11.2024 Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/11/2024) Oil Country Tubular Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 11, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)