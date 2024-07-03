Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹2.75
Prev. Close₹2.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.44
Day's High₹2.87
Day's Low₹2.74
52 Week's High₹3.93
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹-3.08
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25
25
25
25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.07
-91.22
13.71
22.73
Net Worth
-77.07
-66.22
38.71
47.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.77
69.99
166.89
151.74
yoy growth (%)
3.98
-58.06
9.98
26.03
Raw materials
-63.91
-54.37
-138.88
-124.82
As % of sales
87.82
77.69
83.21
82.25
Employee costs
-1.84
-2.27
-2.32
-1.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.07
-3.12
5.71
7.2
Depreciation
-2.41
-2.53
-1.79
-1.51
Tax paid
1.92
0.17
-1.44
-2.2
Working capital
-14.22
16.26
30.72
12.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.98
-58.06
9.98
26.03
Op profit growth
-190.06
-62.17
-5.64
47.25
EBIT growth
-207.67
-57.27
-4.71
59.19
Net profit growth
209.57
-169.46
-15.02
106.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Director
Lalita Sanjay Chowdhri
Managing Director
Sanjay Rattan Prakash Chowdhri
Executive Director
Abhinav Sanjay Chowdhri
Independent Director
Prakash Vithalrao Deshmukh
Reports by Supreme Engineering Ltd
Summary
Supreme Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited on April 20, 1987. Subsequently, the Companys name changed from Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited to Supreme Engineering Private Limited on January 9, 2018. Further, the status of Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Engineering Limited on January 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special alloys and special wire products. It has two manufacturing units Unit I being the Special Steels division, located at Khopoli, and engaged with the manufacturing of special alloys such as super alloys, precipitation hardening steels, martensitic stainless steel, austenitic stainless steel, ultra high strength steel and high speed steels which have their end use in sectors such as aerospace, space, defence, nuclear power thermal power, oil & gas, and heavy engineering; and Unit II being the Wire division, located at Rabale, Navi Mumbai, engaged with the manufacturing of wires, bright bars, fine wires and profiles. These products find their end use in sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery and hand tools industries.The Company presently has 2 units. Both these units have different product processing capabilities with modern infrastructure. The Special Steels Division is equipped with advanced technology such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Argon-oxygen decarbur
The Supreme Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Engineering Ltd is ₹71.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Engineering Ltd is 0 and -0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Engineering Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supreme Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.02%, 3 Years at 3.38%, 1 Year at 160.95%, 6 Month at 142.48%, 3 Month at -19.41% and 1 Month at -2.84%.
