Supreme Engineering Ltd Share Price

2.87
(4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.75
  • Day's High2.87
  • 52 Wk High3.93
  • Prev. Close2.74
  • Day's Low2.74
  • 52 Wk Low 0.65
  • Turnover (lac)10.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-3.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.74
  • Div. Yield0
Supreme Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Supreme Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Supreme Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Supreme Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.27%

Non-Promoter- 58.72%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25

25

25

25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.07

-91.22

13.71

22.73

Net Worth

-77.07

-66.22

38.71

47.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.77

69.99

166.89

151.74

yoy growth (%)

3.98

-58.06

9.98

26.03

Raw materials

-63.91

-54.37

-138.88

-124.82

As % of sales

87.82

77.69

83.21

82.25

Employee costs

-1.84

-2.27

-2.32

-1.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.07

-3.12

5.71

7.2

Depreciation

-2.41

-2.53

-1.79

-1.51

Tax paid

1.92

0.17

-1.44

-2.2

Working capital

-14.22

16.26

30.72

12.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.98

-58.06

9.98

26.03

Op profit growth

-190.06

-62.17

-5.64

47.25

EBIT growth

-207.67

-57.27

-4.71

59.19

Net profit growth

209.57

-169.46

-15.02

106.6

No Record Found

Supreme Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Director

Lalita Sanjay Chowdhri

Managing Director

Sanjay Rattan Prakash Chowdhri

Executive Director

Abhinav Sanjay Chowdhri

Independent Director

Prakash Vithalrao Deshmukh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Engineering Ltd

Summary

Supreme Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited on April 20, 1987. Subsequently, the Companys name changed from Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited to Supreme Engineering Private Limited on January 9, 2018. Further, the status of Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Engineering Limited on January 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special alloys and special wire products. It has two manufacturing units Unit I being the Special Steels division, located at Khopoli, and engaged with the manufacturing of special alloys such as super alloys, precipitation hardening steels, martensitic stainless steel, austenitic stainless steel, ultra high strength steel and high speed steels which have their end use in sectors such as aerospace, space, defence, nuclear power thermal power, oil & gas, and heavy engineering; and Unit II being the Wire division, located at Rabale, Navi Mumbai, engaged with the manufacturing of wires, bright bars, fine wires and profiles. These products find their end use in sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery and hand tools industries.The Company presently has 2 units. Both these units have different product processing capabilities with modern infrastructure. The Special Steels Division is equipped with advanced technology such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Argon-oxygen decarbur
Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Engineering Ltd is ₹71.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Engineering Ltd is 0 and -0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Engineering Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Engineering Ltd?

Supreme Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.02%, 3 Years at 3.38%, 1 Year at 160.95%, 6 Month at 142.48%, 3 Month at -19.41% and 1 Month at -2.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.73 %

