Summary

Supreme Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited on April 20, 1987. Subsequently, the Companys name changed from Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited to Supreme Engineering Private Limited on January 9, 2018. Further, the status of Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Engineering Limited on January 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special alloys and special wire products. It has two manufacturing units Unit I being the Special Steels division, located at Khopoli, and engaged with the manufacturing of special alloys such as super alloys, precipitation hardening steels, martensitic stainless steel, austenitic stainless steel, ultra high strength steel and high speed steels which have their end use in sectors such as aerospace, space, defence, nuclear power thermal power, oil & gas, and heavy engineering; and Unit II being the Wire division, located at Rabale, Navi Mumbai, engaged with the manufacturing of wires, bright bars, fine wires and profiles. These products find their end use in sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery and hand tools industries.The Company presently has 2 units. Both these units have different product processing capabilities with modern infrastructure. The Special Steels Division is equipped with advanced technology such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Argon-oxygen decarbur

