iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Supreme Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.9
(4.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:53:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

72.77

69.99

166.89

151.74

yoy growth (%)

3.98

-58.06

9.98

26.03

Raw materials

-63.91

-54.37

-138.88

-124.82

As % of sales

87.82

77.69

83.21

82.25

Employee costs

-1.84

-2.27

-2.32

-1.76

As % of sales

2.53

3.24

1.39

1.16

Other costs

-12.56

-7.17

-9.38

-7.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.27

10.25

5.62

5.19

Operating profit

-5.55

6.16

16.3

17.27

OPM

-7.63

8.8

9.76

11.38

Depreciation

-2.41

-2.53

-1.79

-1.51

Interest expense

-3.92

-9.77

-9.83

-9.1

Other income

0.81

3

1.04

0.55

Profit before tax

-11.07

-3.12

5.71

7.2

Taxes

1.92

0.17

-1.44

-2.2

Tax rate

-17.41

-5.57

-25.32

-30.56

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.14

-2.95

4.26

5

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

-9.14

-2.95

4.25

5

yoy growth (%)

209.57

-169.46

-15.02

106.6

NPM

-12.56

-4.22

2.54

3.29

Supreme Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.