|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
72.77
69.99
166.89
151.74
yoy growth (%)
3.98
-58.06
9.98
26.03
Raw materials
-63.91
-54.37
-138.88
-124.82
As % of sales
87.82
77.69
83.21
82.25
Employee costs
-1.84
-2.27
-2.32
-1.76
As % of sales
2.53
3.24
1.39
1.16
Other costs
-12.56
-7.17
-9.38
-7.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.27
10.25
5.62
5.19
Operating profit
-5.55
6.16
16.3
17.27
OPM
-7.63
8.8
9.76
11.38
Depreciation
-2.41
-2.53
-1.79
-1.51
Interest expense
-3.92
-9.77
-9.83
-9.1
Other income
0.81
3
1.04
0.55
Profit before tax
-11.07
-3.12
5.71
7.2
Taxes
1.92
0.17
-1.44
-2.2
Tax rate
-17.41
-5.57
-25.32
-30.56
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.14
-2.95
4.26
5
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
-9.14
-2.95
4.25
5
yoy growth (%)
209.57
-169.46
-15.02
106.6
NPM
-12.56
-4.22
2.54
3.29
