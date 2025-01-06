iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.77
(1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Supreme Engineering Ltd

Supreme Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-11.07

-3.12

5.71

7.2

Depreciation

-2.41

-2.53

-1.79

-1.51

Tax paid

1.92

0.17

-1.44

-2.2

Working capital

-14.22

16.26

30.72

12.31

Other operating items

Operating

-25.78

10.77

33.18

15.8

Capital expenditure

2.95

-0.55

-8.62

9.58

Free cash flow

-22.83

10.21

24.56

25.38

Equity raised

45.58

51.36

38.06

34.21

Investing

0

0

-0.02

-6.9

Financing

80.88

88.17

57.06

80.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

103.63

149.74

119.67

133.57

