Supreme Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-11.07
-3.12
5.71
7.2
Depreciation
-2.41
-2.53
-1.79
-1.51
Tax paid
1.92
0.17
-1.44
-2.2
Working capital
-14.22
16.26
30.72
12.31
Other operating items
Operating
-25.78
10.77
33.18
15.8
Capital expenditure
2.95
-0.55
-8.62
9.58
Free cash flow
-22.83
10.21
24.56
25.38
Equity raised
45.58
51.36
38.06
34.21
Investing
0
0
-0.02
-6.9
Financing
80.88
88.17
57.06
80.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
103.63
149.74
119.67
133.57
