|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Dec 2024
|4 Jan 2025
|Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 04, 2025 Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 04, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04.01.2025)
|EGM
|5 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 27, 2024 Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 27, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/01/2024) Supreme Engineering Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
