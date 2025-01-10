|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 SUPREMEENG : 13-Jan-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on January 10, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 13, 2025, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025) SUPREMEENG : 14-Jan-2025 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on January 13, 2025 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 14, 2025, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. SUPREME ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 09-Sep-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024) SUPREMEENG : 10-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 09, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 10, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.09.2024) Supreme Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Intimation about adjournment of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Intimation about adjournment of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/06/2024) SUPREME ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 10-Jul-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024) SUPREMEENG : 30-Jul-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on July 10, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on July 30, 2024, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Intimation about adjournment of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) Intimation about adjournment of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We refer to our earlier intimation of July 30, 2024 and August 12, 2024, the Board Meeting of the Company will be rescheduled to August 22, 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 and to consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ convertible warrants and/or any other instruments through preferential issue on a private placement basis, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:16/08/2024) SUPREME ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 28-Aug-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Fund raising. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:22/08/2024) Supreme Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Further decision on a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ convertible warrants and/or any other instruments through preferential issue on a private placement basis, is adjourned and rescheduled on August 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:28/08/2024) Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Clarification Letter pertaining to incorrect formula copied in the column of Profit/(Loss) for the period for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024 regarding preferential issue of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Supreme Engineering Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Supreme Engineering Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Board meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
