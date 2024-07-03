Supreme Engineering Ltd Summary

Supreme Engineering Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited on April 20, 1987. Subsequently, the Companys name changed from Supreme Heatreaters Private Limited to Supreme Engineering Private Limited on January 9, 2018. Further, the status of Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Supreme Engineering Limited on January 10, 2018.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing special alloys and special wire products. It has two manufacturing units Unit I being the Special Steels division, located at Khopoli, and engaged with the manufacturing of special alloys such as super alloys, precipitation hardening steels, martensitic stainless steel, austenitic stainless steel, ultra high strength steel and high speed steels which have their end use in sectors such as aerospace, space, defence, nuclear power thermal power, oil & gas, and heavy engineering; and Unit II being the Wire division, located at Rabale, Navi Mumbai, engaged with the manufacturing of wires, bright bars, fine wires and profiles. These products find their end use in sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery and hand tools industries.The Company presently has 2 units. Both these units have different product processing capabilities with modern infrastructure. The Special Steels Division is equipped with advanced technology such as Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), Argon-oxygen decarburisation (AOD), Electro-slag Refining (ESR), Radial Forging Machine (GFM), Rolling Mill, Heat treatment furnaces, bright bar plant & machine shop for manufacturing special alloys. Manufacturing facilities at the wire division include heat-treatment furnaces, coil to coil peeling machines, drawings machines, bright bar plant and cold-rolling facilities. These units have been approved by various Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Public Sector Undertakings, Ordnance factories and undertakings belonging to aerospace, automotive and energy sectors. The Companys special steel products are import substitutes and a part of the initiatives taken by public sector undertakings.The primary raw material used by the plants include Nickel, Molybdenum, Chromium, Tungsten, Cobalt, Low carbon mild steel scrap, Stainless Steel billets, Alloy Steel billets and Alloy Steel wire-rods. The Companys products form an integral part of the critical end use equipment manufactured for defence, power and aerospace industries, it is important to maintain the high qualitative standards as required by these industries. The manufacturing stages of special alloys and other products are consistently and regularly supervised through various quality control equipment and qualified personnel. Each product is monitored and checked for quality right from the inception stage to the final stage of manufacturing. Both the manufacturing units have strong quality management systems certified by ISO 9001.In August 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 65,84,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 17.78 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue of 65,76,000 Equity Shares amounting Rs 17.76 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 8000 Equity Shares amounting Rs 0.02 Crore.