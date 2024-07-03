Summary

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd was incorporated on 14 May, 1990 as a Private Limited Company, and thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The Company set up a project for manufacturing cold rolled stainless steel strips led by the Promoters, M P Jindal and Abhi Ram Tayal. The Company is a manufacturer of Cold Rolling Strips and Pipe. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips and Stainless Steel Tubes & Pipes. From manufacturing process involved, it may be classified as a stainless steel strips, tubes and pipes manufacturer. It has 2 Nos. of 6 Hi-Cold Rolling Mills, 3 Nos. of 4 Hi-Cold Rolling Mills and 10 Tubes Mills. The Company is popularly known as the Stainless Steel City of India. The Company started commercial production at Hisar Plant in Haryana, in Mar.91 with an installed capacity of 1800 tpa, which was raised to 3600 tpa in 1993-94. It expanded the operations by enhancing the capacity installed of cold rolled stainless steel from 3600 to 6000 tpa in 1995. The project was part financed by a public issue made by the company in Nov.95.

