Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Share Price

213.51
(-2.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220.02
  • Day's High224.67
  • 52 Wk High246.65
  • Prev. Close220.01
  • Day's Low210.01
  • 52 Wk Low 159
  • Turnover (lac)34.01
  • P/E26.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value115.1
  • EPS8.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.3
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

220.02

Prev. Close

220.01

Turnover(Lac.)

34.01

Day's High

224.67

Day's Low

210.01

52 Week's High

246.65

52 Week's Low

159

Book Value

115.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.3

P/E

26.06

EPS

8.46

Divi. Yield

0.45

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:51 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 38.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.78

48.85

38.44

26.92

Net Worth

60.18

54.25

43.84

32.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.8

177.84

228.6

161.19

yoy growth (%)

-14.07

-22.2

41.82

-8.39

Raw materials

-110.78

-132.86

-181.64

-124.68

As % of sales

72.49

74.71

79.45

77.34

Employee costs

-6.18

-6.19

-5.97

-4.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.75

5.01

7.28

3.83

Depreciation

-2.14

-2.31

-1.84

-1.81

Tax paid

-2.34

-1.1

-2.32

-1.19

Working capital

4.46

5.87

4.18

8.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.07

-22.2

41.82

-8.39

Op profit growth

19.05

-16.64

50.67

14.97

EBIT growth

24.68

-24.02

58.91

21.51

Net profit growth

38.26

-21.22

88.19

580.55

No Record Found

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hisar Metal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M P Jindal

Managing Director

Abhiram Tayal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anubha Tayal

Whole-time Director

Karan Dev Tayal

General Manager & CS

Vishesh Kumar Chugh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hisar Metal Industries Ltd

Summary

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd was incorporated on 14 May, 1990 as a Private Limited Company, and thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The Company set up a project for manufacturing cold rolled stainless steel strips led by the Promoters, M P Jindal and Abhi Ram Tayal. The Company is a manufacturer of Cold Rolling Strips and Pipe. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips and Stainless Steel Tubes & Pipes. From manufacturing process involved, it may be classified as a stainless steel strips, tubes and pipes manufacturer. It has 2 Nos. of 6 Hi-Cold Rolling Mills, 3 Nos. of 4 Hi-Cold Rolling Mills and 10 Tubes Mills. The Company is popularly known as the Stainless Steel City of India. The Company started commercial production at Hisar Plant in Haryana, in Mar.91 with an installed capacity of 1800 tpa, which was raised to 3600 tpa in 1993-94. It expanded the operations by enhancing the capacity installed of cold rolled stainless steel from 3600 to 6000 tpa in 1995. The project was part financed by a public issue made by the company in Nov.95.
Company FAQs

What is the Hisar Metal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Hisar Metal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹213.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is ₹115.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is 26.06 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hisar Metal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is ₹159 and ₹246.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd?

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.95%, 3 Years at 21.84%, 1 Year at 10.01%, 6 Month at 12.26%, 3 Month at 13.24% and 1 Month at 25.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.21 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 38.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hisar Metal Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

