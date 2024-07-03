Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹220.02
Prev. Close₹220.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.01
Day's High₹224.67
Day's Low₹210.01
52 Week's High₹246.65
52 Week's Low₹159
Book Value₹115.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.3
P/E26.06
EPS8.46
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.78
48.85
38.44
26.92
Net Worth
60.18
54.25
43.84
32.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.8
177.84
228.6
161.19
yoy growth (%)
-14.07
-22.2
41.82
-8.39
Raw materials
-110.78
-132.86
-181.64
-124.68
As % of sales
72.49
74.71
79.45
77.34
Employee costs
-6.18
-6.19
-5.97
-4.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.75
5.01
7.28
3.83
Depreciation
-2.14
-2.31
-1.84
-1.81
Tax paid
-2.34
-1.1
-2.32
-1.19
Working capital
4.46
5.87
4.18
8.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.07
-22.2
41.82
-8.39
Op profit growth
19.05
-16.64
50.67
14.97
EBIT growth
24.68
-24.02
58.91
21.51
Net profit growth
38.26
-21.22
88.19
580.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M P Jindal
Managing Director
Abhiram Tayal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anubha Tayal
Whole-time Director
Karan Dev Tayal
General Manager & CS
Vishesh Kumar Chugh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd was incorporated on 14 May, 1990 as a Private Limited Company, and thereafter got converted into a Public Limited Company in Jun.92. The Company set up a project for manufacturing cold rolled stainless steel strips led by the Promoters, M P Jindal and Abhi Ram Tayal. The Company is a manufacturer of Cold Rolling Strips and Pipe. The Company is engaged in manufacture of Cold Rolled Stainless Steel Strips and Stainless Steel Tubes & Pipes. From manufacturing process involved, it may be classified as a stainless steel strips, tubes and pipes manufacturer. It has 2 Nos. of 6 Hi-Cold Rolling Mills, 3 Nos. of 4 Hi-Cold Rolling Mills and 10 Tubes Mills. The Company is popularly known as the Stainless Steel City of India. The Company started commercial production at Hisar Plant in Haryana, in Mar.91 with an installed capacity of 1800 tpa, which was raised to 3600 tpa in 1993-94. It expanded the operations by enhancing the capacity installed of cold rolled stainless steel from 3600 to 6000 tpa in 1995. The project was part financed by a public issue made by the company in Nov.95.
The Hisar Metal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹213.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is ₹115.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is 26.06 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hisar Metal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hisar Metal Industries Ltd is ₹159 and ₹246.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.95%, 3 Years at 21.84%, 1 Year at 10.01%, 6 Month at 12.26%, 3 Month at 13.24% and 1 Month at 25.70%.
