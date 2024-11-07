iifl-logo-icon 1
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Board Meeting

210.92
(1.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:01:10 AM

Hisar Met.Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202423 Oct 2024
HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202413 May 2024
HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the said year. Board approves dividend of Rs. 1/- per shares (10%) for the financial year ended March 31 ,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

