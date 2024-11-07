|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the said year. Board approves dividend of Rs. 1/- per shares (10%) for the financial year ended March 31 ,2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|HISAR METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
