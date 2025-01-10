Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.78
48.85
38.44
26.92
Net Worth
60.18
54.25
43.84
32.32
Minority Interest
Debt
80.64
68.5
64.6
62.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.31
2.36
1.98
1.81
Total Liabilities
143.13
125.11
110.42
96.39
Fixed Assets
28.51
24.69
18.98
20.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.48
1.5
1.32
1.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.61
0.19
0.25
0.18
Networking Capital
108.18
93.89
85.61
70.82
Inventories
66.89
54.83
57.98
62.94
Inventory Days
150.34
Sundry Debtors
50.08
48.33
46.39
41.04
Debtor Days
98.03
Other Current Assets
18.49
10.78
7.68
6.75
Sundry Creditors
-21
-14.67
-20.15
-35.09
Creditor Days
83.81
Other Current Liabilities
-6.28
-5.38
-6.29
-4.81
Cash
4.34
4.83
4.25
3.39
Total Assets
143.12
125.1
110.41
96.38
