Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

215.07
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

152.8

177.84

228.6

161.19

yoy growth (%)

-14.07

-22.2

41.82

-8.39

Raw materials

-110.78

-132.86

-181.64

-124.68

As % of sales

72.49

74.71

79.45

77.34

Employee costs

-6.18

-6.19

-5.97

-4.02

As % of sales

4.04

3.48

2.61

2.49

Other costs

-21.26

-26.54

-26.3

-22.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.91

14.92

11.5

14.1

Operating profit

14.56

12.23

14.67

9.74

OPM

9.53

6.88

6.42

6.04

Depreciation

-2.14

-2.31

-1.84

-1.81

Interest expense

-4.95

-5.17

-6.12

-4.6

Other income

0.28

0.26

0.57

0.51

Profit before tax

7.75

5.01

7.28

3.83

Taxes

-2.34

-1.1

-2.32

-1.19

Tax rate

-30.27

-22.03

-31.88

-31.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.4

3.91

4.96

2.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.4

3.91

4.96

2.63

yoy growth (%)

38.26

-21.22

88.19

580.55

NPM

3.53

2.19

2.17

1.63

