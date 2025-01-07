Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
152.8
177.84
228.6
161.19
yoy growth (%)
-14.07
-22.2
41.82
-8.39
Raw materials
-110.78
-132.86
-181.64
-124.68
As % of sales
72.49
74.71
79.45
77.34
Employee costs
-6.18
-6.19
-5.97
-4.02
As % of sales
4.04
3.48
2.61
2.49
Other costs
-21.26
-26.54
-26.3
-22.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.91
14.92
11.5
14.1
Operating profit
14.56
12.23
14.67
9.74
OPM
9.53
6.88
6.42
6.04
Depreciation
-2.14
-2.31
-1.84
-1.81
Interest expense
-4.95
-5.17
-6.12
-4.6
Other income
0.28
0.26
0.57
0.51
Profit before tax
7.75
5.01
7.28
3.83
Taxes
-2.34
-1.1
-2.32
-1.19
Tax rate
-30.27
-22.03
-31.88
-31.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.4
3.91
4.96
2.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.4
3.91
4.96
2.63
yoy growth (%)
38.26
-21.22
88.19
580.55
NPM
3.53
2.19
2.17
1.63
