Summary

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited incorporated in March, 2010 was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manaksia Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Coated Metal Undertaking and Mosquito Coil Undertaking of Manaksia Limited was transferred/ demerged into the Company as a going concern in 2014-15 and the Scheme was made effective on November 23, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted to the shareholder of Manaksia Limited, one share of Re 1/- each of the Company, for every one share of Rs 2/- each held by them in Manaksia Limited.The Company is a part of the conglomerate Manaksia Group, headquartered in Kolkata. Its sister concern, Manaksia Aluminum Co. Ltd., operates a large aluminum sheet & coil manufacturing facility at Haldia, in West Bengal, producing flat aluminum products of various specialized grades. The Company is currently carrying on the Coated Metal and Mosquito Coil business. Company business mainly consists of Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Steel and Aluminium Sheets and Coils and Household Products as Domestic Insecticides in the form of Mosquito Repellent Coils and Vaporizers. The Company is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of coated metal products and FMCGs products. It manufactures Colour Coated Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel, in coil & sheet forms. All value added steel products are manufactured at the companys facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Galvanised and Colour Coated Steel products of the company are

