SectorSteel
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹113.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹140.98
Day's High₹113.7
Day's Low₹110.9
52 Week's High₹118.99
52 Week's Low₹28.5
Book Value₹19.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)824.39
P/E60.74
EPS1.88
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.58
6.55
6.55
6.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.78
108.4
103.37
94.49
Net Worth
148.36
114.95
109.92
101.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
445.78
245.85
229.45
254.92
yoy growth (%)
81.32
7.14
-9.98
13.79
Raw materials
-340.11
-169.52
-168.59
-196.74
As % of sales
76.29
68.95
73.47
77.17
Employee costs
-13.48
-13.05
-9.8
-9.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.1
2.88
4.82
2.61
Depreciation
-8.69
-8.59
-7.73
-8.16
Tax paid
-1.65
1.99
-2.04
-2.32
Working capital
19.69
0.45
37.21
5.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.32
7.14
-9.98
13.79
Op profit growth
25.12
73.75
16.43
7.35
EBIT growth
37.35
94.74
51.92
-0.91
Net profit growth
32.24
75.39
878.4
-90.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
739.65
651.84
647.74
446.44
246.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
739.65
651.84
647.74
446.44
246.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.53
10.18
8.56
2.63
1.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Debasis Banerjee
Non Executive Director
Gargi Singh
WTD & Executive Director
Karan Agrawal
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Siddhartha Shankar Roy
ED / MD / Promoter
Sushil Kumar Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Venkata Srinarayana Addanki
Independent Non Exe. Director
Probir Kumar Chaudhury
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddhartha Sengupta
Reports by Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd
Summary
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited incorporated in March, 2010 was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manaksia Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Coated Metal Undertaking and Mosquito Coil Undertaking of Manaksia Limited was transferred/ demerged into the Company as a going concern in 2014-15 and the Scheme was made effective on November 23, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted to the shareholder of Manaksia Limited, one share of Re 1/- each of the Company, for every one share of Rs 2/- each held by them in Manaksia Limited.The Company is a part of the conglomerate Manaksia Group, headquartered in Kolkata. Its sister concern, Manaksia Aluminum Co. Ltd., operates a large aluminum sheet & coil manufacturing facility at Haldia, in West Bengal, producing flat aluminum products of various specialized grades. The Company is currently carrying on the Coated Metal and Mosquito Coil business. Company business mainly consists of Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Steel and Aluminium Sheets and Coils and Household Products as Domestic Insecticides in the form of Mosquito Repellent Coils and Vaporizers. The Company is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of coated metal products and FMCGs products. It manufactures Colour Coated Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel, in coil & sheet forms. All value added steel products are manufactured at the companys facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Galvanised and Colour Coated Steel products of the company are
Read More
The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹111 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is ₹824.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is 60.74 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹118.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.33%, 3 Years at 36.40%, 1 Year at 279.13%, 6 Month at 80.49%, 3 Month at 64.30% and 1 Month at 38.25%.
