Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Share Price

111
(-1.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High113.7
  • 52 Wk High118.99
  • Prev. Close113.17
  • Day's Low110.9
  • 52 Wk Low 28.5
  • Turnover (lac)140.98
  • P/E60.74
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value19.88
  • EPS1.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)824.39
  • Div. Yield0.04
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0

Prev. Close

113.17

Turnover(Lac.)

140.98

Day's High

113.7

Day's Low

110.9

52 Week's High

118.99

52 Week's Low

28.5

Book Value

19.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

824.39

P/E

60.74

EPS

1.88

Divi. Yield

0.04

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 30.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.58

6.55

6.55

6.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.78

108.4

103.37

94.49

Net Worth

148.36

114.95

109.92

101.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

445.78

245.85

229.45

254.92

yoy growth (%)

81.32

7.14

-9.98

13.79

Raw materials

-340.11

-169.52

-168.59

-196.74

As % of sales

76.29

68.95

73.47

77.17

Employee costs

-13.48

-13.05

-9.8

-9.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.1

2.88

4.82

2.61

Depreciation

-8.69

-8.59

-7.73

-8.16

Tax paid

-1.65

1.99

-2.04

-2.32

Working capital

19.69

0.45

37.21

5.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.32

7.14

-9.98

13.79

Op profit growth

25.12

73.75

16.43

7.35

EBIT growth

37.35

94.74

51.92

-0.91

Net profit growth

32.24

75.39

878.4

-90.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

739.65

651.84

647.74

446.44

246.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

739.65

651.84

647.74

446.44

246.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.53

10.18

8.56

2.63

1.28

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Debasis Banerjee

Non Executive Director

Gargi Singh

WTD & Executive Director

Karan Agrawal

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Siddhartha Shankar Roy

ED / MD / Promoter

Sushil Kumar Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Venkata Srinarayana Addanki

Independent Non Exe. Director

Probir Kumar Chaudhury

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siddhartha Sengupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

Summary

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited incorporated in March, 2010 was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manaksia Limited. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement, the Coated Metal Undertaking and Mosquito Coil Undertaking of Manaksia Limited was transferred/ demerged into the Company as a going concern in 2014-15 and the Scheme was made effective on November 23, 2014. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company issued and allotted to the shareholder of Manaksia Limited, one share of Re 1/- each of the Company, for every one share of Rs 2/- each held by them in Manaksia Limited.The Company is a part of the conglomerate Manaksia Group, headquartered in Kolkata. Its sister concern, Manaksia Aluminum Co. Ltd., operates a large aluminum sheet & coil manufacturing facility at Haldia, in West Bengal, producing flat aluminum products of various specialized grades. The Company is currently carrying on the Coated Metal and Mosquito Coil business. Company business mainly consists of Colour Coated (Pre-painted) Steel and Aluminium Sheets and Coils and Household Products as Domestic Insecticides in the form of Mosquito Repellent Coils and Vaporizers. The Company is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of coated metal products and FMCGs products. It manufactures Colour Coated Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel, in coil & sheet forms. All value added steel products are manufactured at the companys facility in Kutch, Gujarat. Galvanised and Colour Coated Steel products of the company are
Company FAQs

What is the Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹111 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is ₹824.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is 60.74 and 5.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹118.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd?

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.33%, 3 Years at 36.40%, 1 Year at 279.13%, 6 Month at 80.49%, 3 Month at 64.30% and 1 Month at 38.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.19 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 30.70 %

