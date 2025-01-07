iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

111.5
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

445.78

245.85

229.45

254.92

yoy growth (%)

81.32

7.14

-9.98

13.79

Raw materials

-340.11

-169.52

-168.59

-196.74

As % of sales

76.29

68.95

73.47

77.17

Employee costs

-13.48

-13.05

-9.8

-9.36

As % of sales

3.02

5.3

4.27

3.67

Other costs

-58.75

-36.55

-35.67

-35.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.17

14.86

15.54

13.96

Operating profit

33.43

26.71

15.37

13.2

OPM

7.49

10.86

6.7

5.18

Depreciation

-8.69

-8.59

-7.73

-8.16

Interest expense

-19.11

-16.93

-5.34

-4.08

Other income

2.48

1.7

2.53

1.65

Profit before tax

8.1

2.88

4.82

2.61

Taxes

-1.65

1.99

-2.04

-2.32

Tax rate

-20.43

69.2

-42.38

-89.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.45

4.87

2.78

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.45

4.87

2.78

0.28

yoy growth (%)

32.24

75.39

878.4

-90.25

NPM

1.44

1.98

1.21

0.11

