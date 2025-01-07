Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
445.78
245.85
229.45
254.92
yoy growth (%)
81.32
7.14
-9.98
13.79
Raw materials
-340.11
-169.52
-168.59
-196.74
As % of sales
76.29
68.95
73.47
77.17
Employee costs
-13.48
-13.05
-9.8
-9.36
As % of sales
3.02
5.3
4.27
3.67
Other costs
-58.75
-36.55
-35.67
-35.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.17
14.86
15.54
13.96
Operating profit
33.43
26.71
15.37
13.2
OPM
7.49
10.86
6.7
5.18
Depreciation
-8.69
-8.59
-7.73
-8.16
Interest expense
-19.11
-16.93
-5.34
-4.08
Other income
2.48
1.7
2.53
1.65
Profit before tax
8.1
2.88
4.82
2.61
Taxes
-1.65
1.99
-2.04
-2.32
Tax rate
-20.43
69.2
-42.38
-89.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.45
4.87
2.78
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.45
4.87
2.78
0.28
yoy growth (%)
32.24
75.39
878.4
-90.25
NPM
1.44
1.98
1.21
0.11
