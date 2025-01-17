iifl-logo-icon 1
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

112.54
(1.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.79

-2.44

-5.94

19.74

Op profit growth

28.63

73.18

9.94

10.68

EBIT growth

47.66

87.79

37.28

4.78

Net profit growth

109.43

40.93

203.83

-77.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.44

10.46

5.89

5.04

EBIT margin

6

7.35

3.82

2.61

Net profit margin

1.31

1.13

0.78

0.24

RoCE

10.61

7.72

5.04

4.65

RoNW

1.51

0.76

0.56

0.19

RoA

0.57

0.29

0.25

0.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.89

0.43

0.3

0.1

Dividend per share

0.03

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.48

-0.94

-0.92

-1.14

Book value per share

15.23

14.22

13.57

13.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

13.24

8.83

44.83

116.4

P/CEPS

-24.1

-4.03

-14.49

-10.15

P/B

0.77

0.26

0.99

0.87

EV/EBIDTA

5.84

5.64

11.37

8.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.06

249.7

-50.78

-78.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29.46

42.38

52.96

58.15

Inventory days

112.86

128.82

57.71

33.76

Creditor days

-89.68

-110.92

-72.86

-66.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.38

-1.04

-1.71

-1.73

Net debt / equity

1.32

1.37

1.27

0.64

Net debt / op. profit

3.98

4.96

7.61

4.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-76.3

-68.96

-75.41

-78.16

Employee costs

-3.03

-5.42

-4.04

-3.47

Other costs

-13.2

-15.14

-14.64

-13.31

