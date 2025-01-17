Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.79
-2.44
-5.94
19.74
Op profit growth
28.63
73.18
9.94
10.68
EBIT growth
47.66
87.79
37.28
4.78
Net profit growth
109.43
40.93
203.83
-77.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.44
10.46
5.89
5.04
EBIT margin
6
7.35
3.82
2.61
Net profit margin
1.31
1.13
0.78
0.24
RoCE
10.61
7.72
5.04
4.65
RoNW
1.51
0.76
0.56
0.19
RoA
0.57
0.29
0.25
0.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.89
0.43
0.3
0.1
Dividend per share
0.03
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.48
-0.94
-0.92
-1.14
Book value per share
15.23
14.22
13.57
13.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.24
8.83
44.83
116.4
P/CEPS
-24.1
-4.03
-14.49
-10.15
P/B
0.77
0.26
0.99
0.87
EV/EBIDTA
5.84
5.64
11.37
8.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.06
249.7
-50.78
-78.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29.46
42.38
52.96
58.15
Inventory days
112.86
128.82
57.71
33.76
Creditor days
-89.68
-110.92
-72.86
-66.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.38
-1.04
-1.71
-1.73
Net debt / equity
1.32
1.37
1.27
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
3.98
4.96
7.61
4.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-76.3
-68.96
-75.41
-78.16
Employee costs
-3.03
-5.42
-4.04
-3.47
Other costs
-13.2
-15.14
-14.64
-13.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.